GorillaRates.com Simplifies The Mortgage Application Process For Utah Homebuyers And Puts The Power of Shopping For a Mortgage In Your Hands

John Fricke is a home loan expert with GorillaRates.com by Canopy Mortgage, a Utah-based company that offers a proprietary system that allows people to get real-time quotes for mortgages 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It’s a modern replacement for the older system through which people had to first call and talk with a loan officer and endure a series of checks and second checks of their information before they could even get a tentative quote.

This is a game-changer. It’s made for the “No bull, Give it to me straight” home loan shopper. You as a consumer can go online to www.GorillaRates.com and get a real-time quote without having to talk to anyone. No personal info is required for the quote. You can even compare multiple options at one time. No high pressure sales. No wondering if the quote you get over the phone is real or not. No more wondering if the generic rate quote online is what you are going to get. It’s the new era, the way it should be.

If you like the quote you see, the system allows you to apply online. It even gives you the option to lock in your interest rate with a touch of a button. Then, based on what you put in your application, it gives you a list of the documentation needed to process your loan which you can then upload. This truly is a system that allows you to get an accurate real-time mortgage quote without having to talk to anyone.

GorillaRates.com is rapidly earning a devoted network of supporters from people who have been trying to swiftly secure loans in the current difficult property market. With demand set to continue rising, the faster someone gets a loan, the likelier they’ll get their ideal home.

The service’s average loan rates can be up to half a percent lower, or 1 to 2 percent lower in fees, compared to mortgages obtained through other means. That can result in major savings, such as between $4,000 and $8,000 in fees on a $400,000 mortgage for the same rate. What does this mean for you? At a time when inflation is continuing to rise, it's pinching the American family’s pocketbook with the cost of living going up all across the board including but not limited to food, gas, electricity, and other day to day essentials. That savings of up to $8,000 could be used to furnish your new home or make updates to your new home instead of paying higher fees.

If you don’t want to pay the higher fees but elect to take a higher rate, that savings could be up to $116.19 a month on a 30 year fixed with a rate difference of a half percent between 4.375% with a 4.416% APR and 3.875% with a 3.983% APR on a $400,000 loan amount. That monthly savings could be applied to offset inflation and put it towards food, gas, utilities or other expenses you have each month.

“Our goal is to help people buy homes and provide refinancing services that save consumers money, or get them the money that they need to accomplish their goals,” says Fricke.

Property sales in January reflected an increase of more than 6 percent over December, according to data from the National Association of Realtors, which represents the residential and commercial real estate sectors, and Fricke expects that trend to continue. Sales can be decided within days, and the speed at which someone gets a mortgage can be the decider.

“Housing inventory is low and can't keep up with the demand in strong markets. Property prices are expected to still climb and rates continuing to go up,” he says. “In such a high-demand market, anyone wanting to buy a home needs every advantage they can get.”

In addition to the unique GorillaRates.com ability to search around the clock for the best real-time mortgage rates, Canopy Mortgage also offers its clients other important services.

Its suite of lending options focuses on residential home loans, including purchase, rate/term refinance or cash-out refinance; primary, second property or investment loans; and a range of loan products including conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, zero down loans, jumbo loans, self-employed loans, bank statement loans, asset-based loans, and investment property loans.

GorillaRates.com believes if a lender doesn't post their rates and fees online, they most likely are too high. It posts their rates and fees online because it is confident to sell competitive rates and fees.

Given the ongoing high demand for buying properties, Fricke urges any would-be homeowners to get preapproved for a mortgage before they are ready to make an offer on a property.

“Getting pre-approved before qualifying can help consumers focus on their credit to work on anything that would help get better terms or even qualify. It also eases the stress on consumers when going through the loan process because instead of wondering whether they will qualify, they can focus on packing and getting ready to move. Our job is to help consumers get pre-approved before they start looking at homes so when they are in the process of closing on their home, we help make it as easy and stress-free as possible,” Fricke says.

If you are looking to purchase or refinance, check out www.GorillaRates.com and see how this system can help you better make decisions with your goals since they post real-time rates and payments 24/7.

