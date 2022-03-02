Submit Release
Louisiana Lottery Observes National Problem Gambling Awareness Month‚in March‚

BATON ROUGE – This March the Louisiana Lottery Corporation joins the Louisiana Department of Health’s Office of Behavioral Health (OBH), the Louisiana Association on Compulsive Gambling (LACG) and the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) in educating the public about the signs of problem gambling and stressing the importance of responsible gaming as part of National Problem Gaming Awareness Month. 

The NCPG’s campaign theme “Awareness + Action” aims to increase public awareness of problem gambling and the availability of prevention, treatment & recovery services, while also encouraging healthcare providers to screen clients for problem gambling. The Lottery supports that message by providing educational literature at its retailer play centers and by including a problem gambling quick screening in its “Play It Smart” brochure as well as on the Lottery’s responsible gaming landing page on its website. In addition, the Lottery will also join OBH’s “like and share” campaign in social media to amplify daily problem gambling messages on its platforms. 

“The Louisiana Lottery remains committed to keeping our games fun and entertaining by stressing the importance of playing responsibly and promoting the state’s resources for those who may have a gambling problem,” said Lottery President Rose Hudson.  

Problem gambling is defined as all gambling behavior patterns that compromise, disrupt or damage personal, family or vocational pursuits. Approximately 2 million U.S. adults (1% of the population) are estimated to meet criteria for severe problem gambling. Another 4-6 million (2-3%) meet the criteria for mild or moderate problem gambling.  

  • Some signs of problem gambling include:  
  • Preoccupation with gambling and inability to stop 
  • Bragging about gambling, exaggerating wins and minimizing losses 
  • Borrowing money for gambling 
  • Lying to hide time or money spent gambling or unpaid debts 
  • Jeopardizing a significant relationship or job by gambling 

    The Lottery encourages those who may have a gambling problem to contact the state’s Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-877-770-STOP (7867). The Helpline is operated by the Louisiana Association on Compulsive Gambling, for which the first $500,000 in Lottery proceeds are dedicated annually. 

    Additional responsible play and problem gambling information and resources can be found on the Lottery’s website, www.louisianalottery.com/play-responsibly, the Office of Behavioral Health’s Addictive Disorders Services website, https://ldh.la.gov/index.cfm/page/95 , on the LACG website, www.helpforgambling.org and the NCPG website, www.ncpgambling.org.  

     

