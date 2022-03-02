The global agricultural microbial market expected to reach USD 11.23 billion, Says Shingetsu Research
The Global Agricultural Microbials Market is emerging the market share due to rising food safety concerns and emerging organic cropsUS, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global agricultural microbial market expected to spur market value with USD 11.23 billion with anticipating CAGR in the forecast period from 2020-2027. The emerging demand for agricultural microbial is increasing in the global market owes to the rise in population, growing food safety, sustainable farming practices, adoption of technology in agriculture are propelling the market demand.
Microorganisms are an essential part of the soil, and their existence is also the key to maintaining agricultural activities. Soil microorganisms include bacteria, archaea, fungi, viruses, protozoa, and microalgae, which undergo processes such as oxidation, nitrification, ammunition, and others in the soil to promote the decomposition of soil organic matter. It also helps in the transformation of nutrients and interacts with plants' root system forms a complex ecosystem.
Moreover, the agricultural microbial primary purpose is to cultivate and promote high-yield food varieties, increase the application of chemical fertilizers, strengthen irrigation and management, and use pesticides and agricultural machinery to increase food production.
Product Type overview in the Global Eyewear Market:
Based on the product type, the global agricultural microbial market segment into Bacteria, Fungi, Virus, Other. The bacteria segment estimated to dominates the maximum share of the global agricultural microbial market in the forecast period from 2020-2027. It is mainly due to increase higher productivity and healthy yield by removing the toxic substances from the soil. It also helps in achieving holistic plant growth cultivation and increase consumption and usage.
Function overview in the Global Eyewear Market:
Based on the function, the global agricultural microbial market classified into Soil Amendment, Crop Protection. The soil amendment segment dominated the largest market share in the global agricultural microbial market. Soil amendment used to remove the excessive chemical application of fertilizers and improves soil structure and enhance soil vitality.
Formulation overview in the Global Agricultural Microbial Market:
Based on the formulation, the global agricultural microbial market bifurcated into Dry Formulation, Liquid Formulation. The liquid formulation segment accounts for the highest share in the global agricultural microbial market. It is mainly due to the cost-effective method used to enhance the soil shelf life and other formulation.
Mode of Application overview in the Global Agricultural Microbial Market:
Based on the mode of application, the global agricultural microbial market classified into microbial Soil Treatment, Foliar Spray, Seed Treatment. The foliar treatment segment accounts for the largest share in the global agricultural microbial market in the forecast period from 2020-2027. The foliar treatment is widely used to provide nutrients to the soil and improves the production capacity. It also applies to target the specific organ of the crop, which is very useful than another mode of application.
Application overview in the Global Agricultural Microbial Market:
Based on the application, the global agricultural microbial market segmented into Cereals and Grains, Oilseeds and Pulses, Fruits and Vegetables, Turf and Ornamentals, Others. The fruits and vegetable segment has captured the largest share in the global agricultural microbial market. It is mainly owing to the properties of fruits and vegetables that protect the crops from getting pests.
Region overview in the Global Agricultural Microbial Market:
Based on geography, the global agricultural microbial market segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is the world's fastest-growing global agricultural microbial market. It is mainly owing to the changing lifestyle, eating habits, and emerging demand for agrarian practices are propelling the market share of the North America region.
Global Agricultural Microbial Market: Competitive Landscape:
Companies such as Sumitomo Chemical Company Limited, Dow Chemical Company, Marrone Bio Innovations, Bayer CropScience, Novozymes, and Gujrat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited, Koppert B.V., DuPont, and Certis USA LLC, Syngenta Ag, BioAg Alliance, Arysta Lifescience Limited, Monsanto, Chr. Hansen, BASF SE, Taxon and others are key players in the global agricultural microbial market.
