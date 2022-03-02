Submit Release
News Search

There were 971 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,547 in the last 365 days.

Burgum proclaims day of prayer for Ukraine; Governor’s Residence to be lit in Ukrainian flag colors

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum issued a proclamation today declaring March 2, 2022, a day of prayer for the people of Ukraine as they continue to defend against attacks by Russian armed forces.

The proclamation notes that many North Dakotans can trace their ancestral roots to Ukraine and that the United States and Ukraine share common values, including freedom, democracy and the rule of law.

“North Dakota joins the international community in condemning this violence and the threats to innocent civilians in Ukraine and stands in support of the citizens of Ukraine and their sovereignty,” Burgum stated in the proclamation.

To show support for Ukraine and its people, the Governor’s Residence will be lit in the blue and yellow colors of the Ukrainian flag tonight.

You just read:

Burgum proclaims day of prayer for Ukraine; Governor’s Residence to be lit in Ukrainian flag colors

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.