Business Reporter: Levelling the playing field in marketing analytics

What marketers should do to make the most of existing technologiesLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an Industry View piece published on Business Reporter, marketing analytics platform Adverity talks about what marketers should do to tap into the full potential of data analytics technology designed for marketing use cases. Although martech solutions rely on high levels of automation, currently it’s the prerogative of large businesses to take advantage of them. Meanwhile, small and medium sized companies still rely mostly on manual data cleaning and spreadsheets to manage their marketing data. This, however, shouldn’t be the case as affordable martech solutions are now widely available, and given the diversity of data sources ranging from sales figures to social media posts to weather reports and traffic data, only automation stands a chance of gleaning actionable insights from them.
Another problem that marketers face without implementing martech is that they can’t clearly demonstrate to the Board the value they are adding to the corporate bottom line. This can’t be solved unless spreadsheets are replaced by automated data analytics systems that also enable reporting. While integrating disparate data into a single source of truth, restructuring marketing departments and changing the overall data culture are all prerequisites to a data-driven transformation of the marketing function, no success can be achieved without translating the accurate data gathered into actionable insights and implementing them. Martech has the potential to make automation more readily available for businesses of all sizes and the ones whose technology deployments are championed by tech-savvy marketers will be the most likely to get ahead of the curve.
