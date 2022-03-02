"No Code" Innovation will turn into a Revenue-Generating industry in future, says entrepreneur Kishanu Karmakar
In the field of entrepreneurship, Kishanu Karmakar is recognized as a digital marketer and social media expert.DELHI, INDIA, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The wheel of time keeps on expanding the technology, and with it countless changes are seen. Each day, the world of the web and apps creates new innovations and technology, and the direct benefit of what they create is used to grow businesses and ventures. It would not be wrong to say that web & digital technology and the resources associated with them are an important part of running any business. However, how this technology generates a profit for a business is an important consideration for everyone.
Many of us are familiar with SaaS, Digital Marketing, Advertising, Social Media Management, Lead Generation, and these are crucial to a venture's success. But there are many internal and external elements of a business model, on which it is necessary to keep working. In order for that work to be accomplished, much time, knowledge, patience, and resources must be devoted. But even after doing so much, if there is no benefit, then doing that is probably considered useless.
India's digital entrepreneur Kishanu Karmakar says in his recent tweet that, "No Code" is the future technology, with less time and effort, and higher profit." A source claims that Kishanu believes the coming generation will be AI-driven, for which no code will build an empire with its advanced policies. No Code is a kind of program, which will help in creating software, a website, app, even if you do not know to code.
In the field of entrepreneurship, Kishanu Karmakar is recognized as a digital marketer and social media expert. He is the CEO of several marketing companies, which has been the driving force behind the success of businesses, startups, and brands in the market for over 10 years. He has made a lot of recognition not only in the field of a digital marketer, but also because of his SEO research, social media algorithm, and Google fundamentals. This indicates his expertise and prominence, as he is one of India's top 5 digital entrepreneurs.
Website and app developers are now making a name for themselves in today's marketplace, and under that umbrella, they are helping small and big companies alike. But everyone wants to use automated chat, no coding programs, tools, plugins for their website and app. Only "No Code" technology can make it more profitable in the future, which Kishanu talked about.
During an interview, Kishanu Karmakar was asked that do you use "No Code"? In reply, he laughed and said, I have been working on the same for 10 years, and all my companies run on this "No Code" idea. That is why my company's total net worth is in the millions today, and the number of clients is growing every day.
As he laid more emphasis on "No Code" technology and made us all aware of its benefits. Until we can quantify the advantages and disadvantages of this technology, we must see how popular it will be in the future.
