Microcarrier Market Research Report Up to 2031: Visiongain Research Inc

A microcarrier is a support matrix allowing for the growth of adherent cells in bioreactors. Micro carriers are typically 125-250 micrometre spheres and their density allows them to be maintained in suspension with gentle stirring, Micro carriers can be made from a number of different materials including DEAE-dextran, glass, polystyrene plastic, acrylamide, collagen and alginate. The micro carrier materials, along with different surface chemistries can be influence cellular behaviour including morphology and proliferation, Micro carriers are regularly used to grow protein producing or virus generating adherent cell populations in the large scale commercial production of biologics and vaccines.

Market Drivers

In the pharmaceutical industry, cell culture is progressively becoming a noticeable part of vaccine production. Previously, vaccines were manufactured by growing and harvesting viruses in chicken eggs, which was a time-consuming process. In this concern, cell-based vaccine production has developed as a far more efficient method due to its shortened lead-time and the capability to produce vaccines in larger quantities as per demand. In addition to these benefits, clinical trials have proved that cell-based vaccines are as effective, safe, and worthwhile as egg-based vaccines. In recent years there has been an upwelling in cell-based vaccines.

Market Opportunities

3D cell cultures have proven to be active in studies of basic biological mechanisms, such as cell number monitoring, cell viability, cell proliferation, and cell morphology. Furthermore, 3D cell cultures have greater steadiness and longer life expectancy as compared to 2D cultures. The advantages of 3D cell culture have fascinated several players to invest in this field. Various start-ups in the 3D cell culture space are receiving funding from venture capitalists to speed up the marketing and distribution of 3D cell culture products. For instance, in July 2015, InSphero secured USD 20.3 million (CHF 20 million) from a globally active entrepreneur represented by HP WILD HOLDING AG (based in Switzerland). This series C subsidy will be utilized to expand InSphero’s global presence, broaden its portfolio of 3D micro-tissues and contract research services for 3D drug safety and efficacy testing, and develop new products and applications. Such efforts from investors and market players are expected to offer significant growth opportunities to market players in the coming years. Since microcarriers are increasingly becoming an indispensable part of 3D cultures, the growing demand for 3D cell culture is expected to be a potential growth prospect field for micro carriers.

Competitive Landscape

Global Micro carriers market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions and others to increase their footprints in this market. Some of the major companies profiled in the market include: Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), and GE Healthcare (US) ruled the microcarriers market. Other noticeable players in this market include Danaher Corporation (US), Corning Incorporated (US), Lonza (Switzerland), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Eppendorf AG (Germany), HiMedia Laboratories (India), and Sartorius AG (Germany). (US).

