James McKiernan Lawyers Celebrating 40 Years of Serving the Central Coast of California

40 Years of Serving Personal Injury Clients and Families

Highly experienced law firm has represented the interests of victims in more than 30,000 cases

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- James McKiernan Lawyers has been making California safer by holding people and companies responsible for negligence. This year, the firm is marking 40 years in service to personal injury clients and families.

Clients on California’s Central Coast appreciate James McKiernan Lawyers’ mission to efficiently and effectively handle personal injury claims. Founder and principal attorney James McKiernan and his team of knowledgeable attorneys have secured more than $300 million in compensation for personal injury victims.

James McKiernan Lawyers has a reputation for taking on the most serious and complex personal injury cases in California. Its attorneys have vast experience with automobile accidents and other personal injury claims including dog bites, brain injuries, spine injuries, construction accidents, and wrongful death.

A catastrophic injury does not just require skilled legal representation, it requires compassion. Personal injury victims and their families note James McKiernan Lawyers’ commitment to resolving claims quickly, and the entire legal team works to ensure victims get the compensation they deserve.

As James McKiernan Lawyers heads into its 40th year advocating for victims of personal injury, it is also reflecting on what sets it apart from other law firms. Besides amassing more than 400 five-star online reviews from clients and their families, James McKiernan Lawyers has the endorsement of various ratings organizations within the legal industry.

Last year, attorney James McKiernan became a member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum. This exclusive group of trial lawyers was established in Del Mar, Calif., in 1993. The Million Dollar Advocates Forum certifies and recognizes the accomplishments of trial attorneys in various types of litigation that have acted as principal counsel in at least one case which has resulted in a multi-million dollar verdict, award, or settlement.

James McKiernan Lawyers was also recognized by the impartial third-party rating firm America’s Best Attorneys as a Top Law Firm in the category of Personal Injury Law. Being named a Top Law Firm in 2021 is an exclusive honor extended only to the top 1% of attorneys in the United States. The achievement demonstrates that James McKiernan Lawyers has reached the top of its profession—personal injury law—and that it continues to excel.

