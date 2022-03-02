Introducing Kelly Helfman: The Next Leading Women’s Empowerment Advocate
Kelly is a modern fashion business executive and impactful keynote speaker and moderator.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The manager for Kelly Helfman is pleased to announce her official launch into the spotlight as the next leading women’s empowerment advocate.
Kelly Helfman is a modern fashion business executive overseeing the largest fashion events in the United States and an expert on the business of fashion, trends, styling, and shopping. Over the past 16 years, Kelly has worked her way up the corporate ladder, gaining the experience to understand all the best practices for locking in a dream job. Today, Kelly oversees the entire fashion portfolio for Informa Markets, which includes MAGIC, Coterie, and Project – the largest fashion B2B trade events.
What truly sets Kelly apart, however, is her dedication to empowering women in all areas of their life. She is a passionate keynote speaker and moderator with an engaging and unique point of view, keeping all conversations authentic and relatable. Kelly is an expert on a variety of topics, including fashion, social media strategies, women’s empowerment, sales management, leadership, career tips, mental health, and beyond.
With a great sense of humor, Kelly uses empathy, authenticity, and transparency to communicate with her audiences and boasts a wide breadth of previous impactful speaking engagements, including:
PR Pose Event by PR Concierge: How to Pivot your Business in a Pandemic
Australia Fashion Week: How to Break into the US Fashion Market
MM6 Maison Margiela Sponsored by Polaroid: Inspiring Women’s Panel
The Nest Summit/Climate Week: Fashion and Sustainability
Oaks Christian School: Women’s Empowerment and Career Coaching
Various TV interviews
And many more
“The feedback we’ve received about Kelly’s speaking engagements and interviews indicate that she is a true force in not only the fashion world, but also for women’s advocacy,” says Kelly’s manager, Sam Paik. “Fortunately, Kelly currently has availability in her schedule for interviews and other speaking opportunities and we welcome anyone interested in her services to contact me directly.”
For more information about Kelly Helfman, or to book her as a keynote speaker, moderator, or for a guest appearance, please visit https://kellyhelfman.com/.
About Kelly Helfman
Born and raised in Los Angeles, California, Kelly Helfman developed a passion and respect for fashion at an early age, starting with vintage clothing. Kelly loves to share her knowledge, challenges, and learning with others in order to help them make their life goals come true.
As a full-time working mom of two, Kelly believes strongly in a healthy balance of work and home life, with the main priority being self-care. Kelly specializes in career coaching, self-care advocacy, DEI, balancing work/life and authentic leadership styles.
Contact Information
https://kellyhelfman.com/
Sam Paik
SOF
+1 213-429-7104
Hello@kellyhelfman.com