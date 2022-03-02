Digital Scent Technologies Market to Garner $4.04 Billion, Globally, By 2028 at 28.6% CAGR, Says The Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Growing prevalence of the digital scent technologies in digital marketing & entertainment sectors

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growing proliferation of virtual reality, emergence of telemedicine coupled with higher proliferation of the e-commerce industry are the key factors driving global growth in the market.

The Global Digital Scent Technologies Market is projected to reach USD 4.04 billion in 2027. The key factors influencing the market include increasing demand for the electronic smell sensing technologies, growing emergence of the digital market strategies for the products that include flavor & fragrance, rising penetration for the e-commerce shopping, and higher proliferation for the telemedicine or online healthcare services, and non-invasive healthcare techniques. Inclusion of sense of smell is expected to create enormous possibilities of use cases in various end-use verticals especially, marketing, entertainment, and healthcare sectors.

Virtual reality & augmented reality are some area of high development which is expected to create a plethora of new use cases for digital sensing as the demand for the smell sensing technology apart from existing virtual & augmented audio visual is magnificently being heightened for a higher immersive experience.

The global market landscape of Digital Scent Technologies is expected to remain in a very competitive and quite consolidated landscape consisting of a number of both the small start-ups, medium and large players. During the projected era, increasing demand for technological development and higher diversification in offered products ensure enormous potential for innovative players.

Based on the in-depth analysis the research also brings to light major facts pertaining to the vital aspects such as market share, size, and growth rate. Deep dive into other aspects including the investment feasibility, demand and supply, import and export status, supply chain management and growth prospects narrates a lot about what the business environment will be like for the forecast period,2021 - 2028. All the vital statistics in the report are explained with the help of resources such as tables, charts, and info graphics.

Download Sample PDF Report At: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/141

key findings from the report suggest

Growing emergence of virtual reality and its applications in the entertainment sector and higher penetration for the highly immersed experience for gaming, videos, and movies are deliberately helping in the marker growth. Both the over the theatre and over the television cinema experience can be highly augmented incorporating the digital scent technologies.

The hardware sub-segment consists of E-Nose and Scent Synthesizer is still undergoing an enormous R&D phase and extensively being tried to accumulate many newer smell sensing sensors. Higher research & development and expensive sensor technologies make it the leading sub-segment.

Europe owing to its tremendous development in the modern healthcare techniques and higher emergence of telemedicine and online healthcare checkups are helping in the overall market growth largely.

In January 2018, a team of researchers from Gandia campus of Valencia’s Polytechnic University and the La Fe Health Investigation Institute created a prototype of an electronic nose. The e-nose is capable of distinguishing patients having a Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis without an invasion.

The primary aim of the report is to offer market overview, product scope, growth prospects, and risks. The report also offers in depth information about each player in the global Digital Scent Technologies market along with its global standing, financial status, product launch, business expansion plans among others. The market players are focused on developing various strategies such as partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, and research and development investments.

Companies profiled in the global Digital Scent Technologies market:

Scent Sciences Corporation, Electronics Sensor Technology, The eNose Company, ScentSational Technologies LLC, AIRSENSE Analytics GmbH, Scentcom Ltd., Smiths Detection Inc., and ams AG, among others.

The report also covers the scope of individual applications and types in each region. The report also covers details about production and consumption patterns, technological developments, revenue growth, market size, market share, key trends and demands influencing market growth in the region, and robust presence of key players in the region.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/digital-scent-technologies-market

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Digital Scent Technologies Market on the basis of Product Type, Application, Component, and Region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Mobile Phone & Computer

Virtual Reality Devices

Medical Diagnostic Devices

Explosives Detector

Quality Control Product

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Marketing

Entertainment

Education

Healthcare

Communication

Others

Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hardware

E-Nose

Polymer Sensor

Piezoelectric Sensor

Mosfet Sensor

Optical Fiber Sensor

Scent Synthesizer

Software

Subject matter experts behind the study dive deep into the competitive landscape to assess the top performers across the world and unearth the strategies that have given them a competitive edge over others operating in the Digital Scent Technologies industry. Other vital aspects including the market share, size and growth rate for the forecast period, 2021 - 2028 also forms an important of the study and valuable resource for business owners, stakeholders, and marketing personnel planning to zero in on their business strategy.

Regional segmentation comprises of a current and forecast estimation of the market in the key geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Detailed Regional Analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/141

Key Features of the Digital Scent Technologies Market Report:

The report offers details about key drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, limitations, and threats

The report encompasses details about the key companies, product portfolio along with specifications, production valuation, and market shares

Evaluation of key current and emerging market trends and growth prospects

It also offers research-backed estimations for the forecast period of eight years, primarily to estimate the potential market growth

Brief overview of industry with regards to research and development, technological advancements, and product development

In-depth assessment of upstream raw materials, downstream buyers, demands, and current market scenario

Thank you for reading the research report. To get more information about the customized report and customization plan, kindly connect to us and we will provide you with the well-suited customized report.

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Smart Farming Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/smart-farming-market

Synthetic Food Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/synthetic-food-market

FinFET Technology Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/finfet-technology-market

Development Security and Operations Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/development-security-and-operations-market

Metaverse in Healthcare Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/metaverse-in-healthcare-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade