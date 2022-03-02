Sensor Fusion Market Rising Demand 2020-2027 | Sensor Fusion Industry Growth, Revenue and Upcoming Trends Report

Emergen Research Logo

The growing use of sensor fusion technology in the smartphone devices, and rising demand for smart wearable devices drives the market growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Sensor Fusion Market is anticipated to reach USD 16.72 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The Sensor Fusion market is forecasted to grow significantly due to the growing demand for smart wearable gadgets and high-end applications for location detection.

The rising use of sensor fusion in advanced automobiles like gasoline direct injections, vehicle stability, low emission engine, dynamic vehicle controls, and rapid implementation of IoT technology and expansion of self-directed or driverless cars is expected to fuel the market growth shortly.

Growing demand for various end-use applications, such as automotive, home automation, industrial and military, consumer electronics, healthcare among others, has significantly boosted the global market demand for sensor fusion.

The factors hindering the growth of the sensor fusion market are the rising complexity of sensor fusion algorithms requiring software overhead, additional processing capabilities and technical standardisation.

Based on the in-depth analysis the research also brings to light major facts pertaining to the vital aspects such as market share, size, and growth rate. Deep dive into other aspects including the investment feasibility, demand and supply, import and export status, supply chain management and growth prospects narrates a lot about what the business environment will be like for the forecast period,2021 - 2028. All the vital statistics in the report are explained with the help of resources such as tables, charts, and info graphics.

The primary aim of the report is to offer market overview, product scope, growth prospects, and risks. The report also offers in depth information about each player in the global Sensor Fusion market along with its global standing, financial status, product launch, business expansion plans among others. The market players are focused on developing various strategies such as partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, and research and development investments.

Companies profiled in the global Sensor Fusion market:

Robert Bosch GmbH, Hillcrest Labs, Microchip Technologies Inc., Cummins, Inc., Kionix Inc., Renesas Electronics Corporation, MEMSIC Inc., Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation, STMicroelectronics, BASELABS GmbH and among others.

Key Highlights From The Report

Radar and image sensors are anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 19.8% in the forecasted timeframe. In several industries, excellent features like high accuracy and integrating multiple images into a single combo image radar drives the demand for the product.

Micro-Electro-Mechanical technology-based solutions are anticipated to experience the highest growth rate throughout the forecasted timeframe owing to the growing demand for image and radar-based products in vehicle safety systems.

Due to the price, combined functionality, low power consumption, communication protocol, and flexibility with manufacturer products, the 6-axis built-in sensor fusion dominates the market. Furthermore, due to applications in virtual reality and augmented reality games, robotics and autonomous vehicles, and attitude alignment, the 9 axis segment has also witnessed an increased demand.

The report also covers the scope of individual applications and types in each region. The report also covers details about production and consumption patterns, technological developments, revenue growth, market size, market share, key trends and demands influencing market growth in the region, and robust presence of key players in the region.

Sensor Fusion Market segmentation

Emergen Research has segmented the global sensor fusion market based on type, technology, application, axis, end-use industry, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Radar and Image Sensors

Temperature Sensors and Pressure Sensors

IMU and GPS

Inertial Combo Sensors

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems

Non-Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Smart Phones

TV Remote

PCs/Tablet

Video Games

Camera

Wearable Devices

Others

Axis Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

9-Axis

6-Axis

3-Axis

End-Use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Healthcare

Automotive

Home Automation

Consumer Electronics

Others

Subject matter experts behind the study dive deep into the competitive landscape to assess the top performers across the world and unearth the strategies that have given them a competitive edge over others operating in the Sensor Fusion industry. Other vital aspects including the market share, size and growth rate for the forecast period, 2021 - 2028 also forms an important of the study and valuable resource for business owners, stakeholders, and marketing personnel planning to zero in on their business strategy.

Regional segmentation comprises of a current and forecast estimation of the market in the key geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Detailed Regional Analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Features of the Sensor Fusion Market Report:

The report offers details about key drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, limitations, and threats

The report encompasses details about the key companies, product portfolio along with specifications, production valuation, and market shares

Evaluation of key current and emerging market trends and growth prospects

It also offers research-backed estimations for the forecast period of eight years, primarily to estimate the potential market growth

Brief overview of industry with regards to research and development, technological advancements, and product development

In-depth assessment of upstream raw materials, downstream buyers, demands, and current market scenario

