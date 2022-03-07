Domestic Buyer Conditions Act as Buoy for UK Expat and Foreign National Investors

Between rising inflation, increasing interest rates and soaring energy prices, UK citizens face steep rises in the cost of living.

Ofgem increased the cap on prices that energy companies can charge meaning that energy bills will rise by 54% to an average of £1,971, increasing the cost of living and further diminishing domestic buyer confidence.

With increasing energy rates, the rising cost of living and rising interest rates, some homeowners will have no choice but to sell increasing the supply of homes and driving down prices for UK expat and foreign national investors.

Nationwide reports that a 10% deposit on a first-time buyer home would now account for a record 56% of their gross annual wage, meaning that a first home will remain a dream for many first-time buyers.