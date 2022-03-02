Global Digital Braille Displays Market Size-Forecast to 2027

Alva Access Group, American Thermoform Corporation, APH, BAUM Retec, Brailletec, Eurobraille, Freedom Scientific, Harpo, Help Tech GmbH, HIMS, HumanWare Group, Innovision, myInfinitec, Nippon Telesoft, Optelec, Papenmeier, Pulse Data, Sighted Electronics, Bristol Braille Technology, and Visiobraille, among others are the key players in the digital braille displays market.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Digital Braille Displays Market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of 20.5% from 2022 and 2027. The digital braille displays market is largely driven by the growing demand for improving accessibility to electronic devices for people suffering from blindness and the growing number of blind people opting for higher education.







Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 111 Figures spread through 181 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Digital Braille Displays Market - Forecast to 2027”





Key Market Insights

The growing advancements in technology have improved accessibility to digital information among blind people through the use of digital braille readers

The adults' segment is expected to hold the dominant share of the market based on the age group

The 10 to 20 cell range segment is envisaged to clutch the lion’s share of the market based on the cell range

The USB connection segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market based on connectivity

Alva Access Group, American Thermoform corporation, APH, BAUM Retec, Brailletec, Eurobraille, Freedom Scientific, Harpo, Help Tech GmbH, HIMS, HumanWare Group, Innovision, myInfinitec, Nippon Telesoft, Optelec, Papenmeier, Pulse Data, Sighted Electronics, Bristol Braille Technology, and Visiobraille, among others are the key players in the digital braille displays market





Age Group Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2027)

Adults

Children

Geriatrics



Connectivity Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2027)

Bluetooth Connection

Wi-Fi Connection

USB Connection



Cell Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2027)

10 to 20 Cell Range

20 to 30 Cell Range

Above 40 Cell Range



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2027)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of CSA



Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA





