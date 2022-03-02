Submit Release
Global Digital Braille Displays Market Size-Forecast to 2027

Alva Access Group, American Thermoform Corporation, APH, BAUM Retec, Brailletec, Eurobraille, Freedom Scientific, Harpo, Help Tech GmbH, HIMS, HumanWare Group, Innovision, myInfinitec, Nippon Telesoft, Optelec, Papenmeier, Pulse Data, Sighted Electronics, Bristol Braille Technology, and Visiobraille, among others are the key players in the digital braille displays market.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Digital Braille Displays Market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of 20.5% from 2022 and 2027. The digital braille displays market is largely driven by the growing demand for improving accessibility to electronic devices for people suffering from blindness and the growing number of blind people opting for higher education.


Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 111 Figures spread through 181 Pages and in-depth TOC on Global Digital Braille Displays Market - Forecast to 2027


Key Market Insights

  • The growing advancements in technology have improved accessibility to digital information among blind people through the use of digital braille readers
  • The adults' segment is expected to hold the dominant share of the market based on the age group
  • The 10 to 20 cell range segment is envisaged to clutch the lion’s share of the market based on the cell range
  • The USB connection segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market based on connectivity
Age Group Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2027)

  • Adults
  • Children
  • Geriatrics

Connectivity Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2027)

  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Wi-Fi Connection
  • USB Connection

Cell Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2027)

  • 10 to 20 Cell Range
  • 20 to 30 Cell Range
  • Above 40 Cell Range

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2027)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of MEA

