MEMRI Russian Media Studies Project (RMSP) Offers Free Subscription To Translated Media On The Russia-Ukraine Crisis
WASHINGTON, DC, USA, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In light of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis, we would like to remind readers that the MEMRI Russian Media Studies Project (RMSP) publishes up-to-the-minute translations and analyses of statements by Russian officials and leading figures from the military and political spheres, from media, and from think tanks. Sign up today for a free subscription to the MEMRI RMSP, so you can follow the latest developments in Russia and Ukraine.
The MEMRI Trending page highlights the most recent MEMRI research on significant world events. The page's section on the Russia-Ukraine crisis features the latest reports and clips from the RMSP, as well as content from MEMRI projects – the Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM), the Domestic Terrorism Threat Monitor (DTTM), the South Asia Studies Project (SASP), and the Chinese Media Studies Project (CMSP), among others – of reactions around the world to the crisis. Since the hostilities began, we have published 45 reports and 13 videos on this topic.
The MEMRI RMSP, launched in 2016, publishes its analyses and translations from Russian into English and other languages, along with its analyses and translations from Arabic, Farsi, Turkish, Urdu, and Pashto, in order to inform media, academia, legislatures, governments, and the public at large.
Over the last six years, the MEMRI RMSP has monitored, 24/7, topics including Russia's foreign and domestic policy: Russia-U.S. relations, anti-U.S. indoctrination, cyber war, the rising U.S.-Russia military tensions, Russia-China relations, Russia-Turkey relations, Russia-Iran relations, Russia-NATO relations, the Russia-U.S.-NATO clash over Ukraine, Russia's intervention in Syria, Russia's geopolitical interests, Russia's influence in Europe and its potential allies, Russia's return to the developing world including Latin America, Russia's vision of the post-coronavirus world, Russia's rivalry with the U.S. in the former Soviet republics and in the Arctic, and energy and arms shipments as force multipliers of Russian diplomacy.
On the Russian domestic front, MEMRI has reported regularly on the regime's perception of itself and its domestic critics' perception of it; on the state of the Russian economy; and on the nature of the domestic opposition and the regime's efforts to throttle it.
HELP SUPPORT THE RUSSIAN MEDIA STUDIES PROJECT
Please consider making a tax-deductible donation today to the MEMRI Russian Media Studies Project, so that we can continue this vital work.
ABOUT MEMRI
Exploring the Middle East and South Asia through their media, MEMRI bridges the language gap between the West and the Middle East and South Asia, providing timely translations of Arabic, Farsi, Urdu-Pashtu, Dari, Turkish, Russian, and Chinese media, as well as original analysis of political, ideological, intellectual, social, cultural, and religious trends.
Founded in February 1998 to inform the debate over U.S. policy in the Middle East, MEMRI is an independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit, 501(c)3 organization. MEMRI's main office is located in Washington, DC, with branch offices in various world capitals. MEMRI research is translated into English, French, Polish, Japanese, Spanish, and Hebrew.
MEMRI – Middle East Media Research Institute: www.memri.org
MEMRI TV – www.memri.org/tv
Jihad & Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) – www.memri.org/jttm
Cyber & Jihad Lab (CJL) – www.memri.org/cjlab
MEMRI In the Media – www.memriinthemedia.org
Contact Information:
MEMRI
media@memri.org
202-955-9070
www.memri.org
Kendra Heideman
The MEMRI Trending page highlights the most recent MEMRI research on significant world events. The page's section on the Russia-Ukraine crisis features the latest reports and clips from the RMSP, as well as content from MEMRI projects – the Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM), the Domestic Terrorism Threat Monitor (DTTM), the South Asia Studies Project (SASP), and the Chinese Media Studies Project (CMSP), among others – of reactions around the world to the crisis. Since the hostilities began, we have published 45 reports and 13 videos on this topic.
The MEMRI RMSP, launched in 2016, publishes its analyses and translations from Russian into English and other languages, along with its analyses and translations from Arabic, Farsi, Turkish, Urdu, and Pashto, in order to inform media, academia, legislatures, governments, and the public at large.
Over the last six years, the MEMRI RMSP has monitored, 24/7, topics including Russia's foreign and domestic policy: Russia-U.S. relations, anti-U.S. indoctrination, cyber war, the rising U.S.-Russia military tensions, Russia-China relations, Russia-Turkey relations, Russia-Iran relations, Russia-NATO relations, the Russia-U.S.-NATO clash over Ukraine, Russia's intervention in Syria, Russia's geopolitical interests, Russia's influence in Europe and its potential allies, Russia's return to the developing world including Latin America, Russia's vision of the post-coronavirus world, Russia's rivalry with the U.S. in the former Soviet republics and in the Arctic, and energy and arms shipments as force multipliers of Russian diplomacy.
On the Russian domestic front, MEMRI has reported regularly on the regime's perception of itself and its domestic critics' perception of it; on the state of the Russian economy; and on the nature of the domestic opposition and the regime's efforts to throttle it.
HELP SUPPORT THE RUSSIAN MEDIA STUDIES PROJECT
Please consider making a tax-deductible donation today to the MEMRI Russian Media Studies Project, so that we can continue this vital work.
ABOUT MEMRI
Exploring the Middle East and South Asia through their media, MEMRI bridges the language gap between the West and the Middle East and South Asia, providing timely translations of Arabic, Farsi, Urdu-Pashtu, Dari, Turkish, Russian, and Chinese media, as well as original analysis of political, ideological, intellectual, social, cultural, and religious trends.
Founded in February 1998 to inform the debate over U.S. policy in the Middle East, MEMRI is an independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit, 501(c)3 organization. MEMRI's main office is located in Washington, DC, with branch offices in various world capitals. MEMRI research is translated into English, French, Polish, Japanese, Spanish, and Hebrew.
MEMRI – Middle East Media Research Institute: www.memri.org
MEMRI TV – www.memri.org/tv
Jihad & Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) – www.memri.org/jttm
Cyber & Jihad Lab (CJL) – www.memri.org/cjlab
MEMRI In the Media – www.memriinthemedia.org
Contact Information:
MEMRI
media@memri.org
202-955-9070
www.memri.org
Kendra Heideman
Middle East Media Research Institute
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other