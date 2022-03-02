Food Safety Testing System Market to Rise to USD 33.78 Billion by 2028; High demand for patient safety

Emergen Research Logo

The increased chemical contamination outbreaks and growing awareness of food safety in food processing industries. are driving the demand for the market

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Food Safety Testing System Market is projected to reach USD 33.78 billion in 2027. A higher outbreak of foodborne diseases and the implementation of strict regulatory rules on the optimal quality of foodstuffs are expected to boost market demand for product safety over the planned period.

Governments and food producers have been making substantial efforts to improve the quality of edible products due to contamination-related health and economic harm. In addition, improved safety checks are likely to result in the involvement of authorities such as FDA and FSSAI to ensure compliance with quality requirements for goods. The market for such safety check is highly competitive, as key players not only compete with other testing companies, but also with end user and government agencies internal analytics departments.

Notable technological developments such as the use of electrical biosensors for microbiological safety testing are evident on the food safety testing market. The analysis time is expected to be reduced and the results accuracy increased. Therefore, higher manufacturing companies’ investment to ensure higher quality of foodstuffs would fuel demand growth.

Based on the in-depth analysis the research also brings to light major facts pertaining to the vital aspects such as market share, size, and growth rate. Deep dive into other aspects including the investment feasibility, demand and supply, import and export status, supply chain management and growth prospects narrates a lot about what the business environment will be like for the forecast period,2021 - 2028. All the vital statistics in the report are explained with the help of resources such as tables, charts, and info graphics.

The primary aim of the report is to offer market overview, product scope, growth prospects, and risks. The report also offers in depth information about each player in the global Food Safety Testing System market along with its global standing, financial status, product launch, business expansion plans among others. The market players are focused on developing various strategies such as partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, and research and development investments.

Companies profiled in the global Food Safety Testing System market:

SGS S.A., Romer Labs Division Holding GmbH, Intertek Group plc, Bureau Veritas SA, Covance Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, Merieux NutriSciences, NSF International, Microbac Laboratories, Inc., and Nova Biologicals, Inc.,, among others.

The COVID-19 impact:

In no way will the COVID-19 pandemic threaten the growth of the industry. Core market leaders are pessimistic about the industry’s future and are looking to find ways to address the issue. To order to develop facilities and other operations several hospitals had to impact the industry greatly. There is a lack of resources due to normal lockout in different parts of the world. The significant decrease in national demand attributed to the trade, exports and imports of COVID-19 from outside the EU. The world's largest businesses tend to smooth their budgets and build cash reserves. Actual production levels are eventually decreased for workers, and companies are searching for new ways of customer demand fulfillment at even lower costs.

The report also covers the scope of individual applications and types in each region. The report also covers details about production and consumption patterns, technological developments, revenue growth, market size, market share, key trends and demands influencing market growth in the region, and robust presence of key players in the region.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Food Safety Testing System Market on the basis of Test, Application, and region:

Test Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Allergen Testing

Chemical & Nutritional

Genetically Modified Organism (GMO)

Microbiological

Residues & Contamination

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Meat, Poultry, & Seafood Products

Dairy & Dairy Products

Processed Food

Beverages

Cereals & Grains

Others

key findings from the report suggest

Increased consumer awareness for genetically-modified foods is the most rapidly growing segment in GMOs, and the global GMO research industry is projected to be powered by efficient technological trends.

The lack of knowledge on genetically modified food's Nutritional and Health characteristics leads consumers to conclude that they are not food protection and therefore contributes to the need for GMO testing and labeling.

In the context of the HACCP food safety control system, the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has framed regulatory measures to control meat and poultry contamination in slaughterhouse and processing plants. The high demand for seafood products is a key factor driving the growth of the marine testing industry.

Cross-contamination, failure to adhere to labeling and other factors have resulted in growing cases of infection of food supply chain problems, economically induced malpractices, failure to follow good hygiene and sanitation practices in manufacturing, transportation and storage, and lack of knowledge of allergens.

Subject matter experts behind the study dive deep into the competitive landscape to assess the top performers across the world and unearth the strategies that have given them a competitive edge over others operating in the Food Safety Testing System industry. Other vital aspects including the market share, size and growth rate for the forecast period, 2021 - 2028 also forms an important of the study and valuable resource for business owners, stakeholders, and marketing personnel planning to zero in on their business strategy.

Regional segmentation comprises of a current and forecast estimation of the market in the key geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Detailed Regional Analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Features of the Food Safety Testing System Market Report:

The report offers details about key drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, limitations, and threats

The report encompasses details about the key companies, product portfolio along with specifications, production valuation, and market shares

Evaluation of key current and emerging market trends and growth prospects

It also offers research-backed estimations for the forecast period of eight years, primarily to estimate the potential market growth

Brief overview of industry with regards to research and development, technological advancements, and product development

In-depth assessment of upstream raw materials, downstream buyers, demands, and current market scenario

