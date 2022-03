Point Of Sale (POS) Receipt Printer Market Is Witnessing High Growth Owing To the Increasing Prevalence of Retailers

Point Of Sale (Pos) Receipt Printer Market

Market Overview:

In a point of sale (POS) receipt printer during the process of thermal printing, images are printed onto paper. The paper is coated with a thermochromic coating. When heated, the coating turns black, producing an image. Then, the paper passes over a print head, which is equipped with tiny electrically heated elements. A thermochromic coat is applied to the surface of a thermal printer. Then, an image is created. The process is called 'direct thermal printing' and is very popular today. A thermal printer uses a heat source to produce the desired image. This means that when a point of sale (POS) receipt printer head touches the material, the dye is preserved in a metastable state. As the paper passes through the printing head, the heat changes the color of the dye, creating a vibrant image. Typical thermal printers are monochrome. Spark printing, on the other hand, uses a multi-color design. This process is used for labels and tickets.

๐—ž๐—ฒ๐˜† ๐—ฃ๐—น๐—ฎ๐˜†๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐˜€ ๐— ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป๐—ฒ๐—ฑ ๐—ถ๐—ป ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ ๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜ ๐—ฅ๐—ฒ๐˜€๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ฐ๐—ต ๐—ฅ๐—ฒ๐—ฝ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐˜:

โžก Bixolon Co. Ltd.

โžก ZIH Corp

โžก Citizen Systems Europe GmbH

โžก TVS Electronics

โžก Seiko Epson Corp.

โžก Transact Technologies Inc.

โžก HP Development CompanyL.P.

โžก Star Micronics Inc.

โžก Posiflex Technology Inc.



Key Market Drivers:

The increasing expansion of retailers in the world is expected to boost the growth of the global point of sale (POS) receipt printer market. For instance, according to Digital in the Round, in 2018, there were around 7.1 million online retail stores in the world. Many types of organizations use point of sale (POS) receipt printers, including hospitals and retail stores. Compared to traditional printers, these devices are much more environmentally friendly. While thermal printers require ink, they don't require any consumables. These devices also don't cause as much noise as traditional ones. This is a major benefit and can help reduce the cost of printing. The technology behind these machines is quite advanced and makes them one of the most popular printing solutions today. Continous product launches by key market players are assessed to enhance the growth of the global point of sale (POS) receipt printer market.

๐—ž๐—ฒ๐˜† ๐—ง๐—ฎ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐˜„๐—ฎ๐˜†๐˜€:

โ™ฃ North America is expected to hold dominate the global point of sale (POS) receipt printer market, owing to the increasing prevalence of retailers in the region. For instance, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, there are around 1,045,422 retail establishments in the United States.

โ™ฃ Asia Pacific is estimated to witness high growth in the global point of sale (POS) receipt printer market, owing to the growing investment in retailing and healthcare sectors in the region. The prevalence of key market players is also propelling the growth of the market.

๐— ๐—ฒ๐˜๐—ต๐—ผ๐—ฑ ๐—ผ๐—ณ ๐—ฅ๐—ฒ๐˜€๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ฐ๐—ต:-

The study presents first-hand information gathered by key stakeholders through quantitative and qualitative assessments based on the Porter's Five Force Model's criteria. It clarifies macroeconomic statistics, parent market trends, and growth drivers. To gain a deeper understanding of the market, primary (surveys, interviews, and questionnaires) and secondary research (SEC filings, white paper references, and published reports) were conducted. The legitimacy of the valuations and market segmentation is also ensured using bottom-up and top-down methodologies.



๐’๐จ๐ฆ๐ž ๐๐จ๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ ๐Ÿ๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ ๐“๐š๐›๐ฅ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐‚๐จ๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ง๐ญ:-

Overview and Scope

1.1. Research goal & scope

1.2. Research assumptions

1.3. Research methodology

1.3.1. Primary data sources

1.3.2. Secondary data sources

1.4. Key takeaway

1.5. Stakeholders



Executive Summary

2.1. Market definition

2.2. Market segmentation



Point Of Sale (Pos) Receipt Printer Market Insights

3.1. Point Of Sale (Pos) Receipt Printer - Industry snapshot

3.1.1. Leading Companies

3.1.2. Key Companies to Watch

3.2. Point Of Sale (Pos) Receipt Printer - Ecosystem analysis

3.2.1. Market overview

3.2.2. Commercial Landscape

3.3. Point Of Sale (Pos) Receipt Printer Market Dynamics

3.3.1. - Market Forces

3.3.1.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1.2. Market Restraint/Challenges analysis

3.3.1.3. Market Opportunity Analysis

3.4. Industry analysis - Porter's five forces

3.4.1. Bargaining power of supplier

3.4.2. Bargaining power of the buyer

3.4.3. Threat of substitute

3.4.4. The threat of new entrant

3.4.5. Degree of competition

3.5. Market PEST Analysis

3.6. Market Value Chain Analysis

3.7. Industry Trends

3.8. Competitive Ranking Analysis

๐‚๐จ๐ง๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ฎ๐ž๐โ€ฆโ€ฆโ€ฆโ€ฆ..

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

