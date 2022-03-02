Die Casting Market – Industry Size, Trends, Share and Growth Opportunities Forecast 2022 – 2028 | Arconic, Alcoa Inc.
New Research Study ""Die Casting Market 2022 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities), Size, Share and Outlook"" has been added to Coherent Market insight
Global die casting market was valued at US$ 62.3 Billion in 2020 and is expected to surpass US$ 106.5 Billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period (2021-2028)
The Die Casting market report provides a detailed market outline, covering each facet of definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain frameworks. It throws light on the crucial market dynamics, together with the current trends in the market. The report covers the analysis of various sectors in its entirety that propels the growth of the market like trends & opportunities, which may affect the market in a negative/positive way in the long run. It also highlights on the varied applications and segments. The report contains information on par with the historic milestones and latest trends. A profound study has been conducted on each segment covering each important factor, such as the market growth potential, the dynamics of the Die Casting market, the market CAGR, and the market valuation.
This report includes information on the industry's market growth as well as key segmentation variables that help the global Die Casting Market prosper in today's environment. The report also emphasises the importance of regional classification in the global Die Casting Market. Due to growing demand, the worldwide Die Casting Market will eventually create more revenue and have a higher market size than the previous projected period.
Company Profiles
• Alcast Technologies
• Arconic
• Consolidated Metco Inc.
• Dyncast International Inc.
• Gibbs Die Casting
• Ryobi die casting Inc.
• Bodine Aluminum
• Martinrea Honsel Germany GmbH
• Leggett & Platt
• Endurance Technologies Ltd.
• Empire Die Casting Company
• Alcoa Inc.
• Hitachi Metals Ltd.
• Nemak S.A.B de C.V
• GF Casting Solution AG
• Shiloh Industries Inc.
• Rheinmetall Automotive AG
• Sigma Electric Manufacturing Corp.
• Pace Industries
• Guangdong Yizumi
Drivers & Trends
The projections featured in the Die Casting market have been derived using proven research and assumptions from the existing drivers and trends. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including applications, SWOT analysis, future opportunities, latest developments, and more. Several potential growth factors and risks are also evaluated to get an acute hold of the overall market.
Detailed Segmentation
Global Die Casting Market, By Type:
Pressure Die Casting
• High Pressure Die Casting
• Low Pressure Die Casting
Vacuum die casting
Squeeze die casting
Others (Semi-solid die casting)
Global Die Casting Market, By Material:
• Aluminum
• Magnesium
• Zinc
• Others
Global Die Casting Market, By Application:
Automobile
• Body Parts
• Engine Parts
• Transmission Parts
• Other
Heavy Equipment
• Construction
• Farming and Mining
Machine Tools
Plant Machinery
• Chemical Plants
• Petroleum Plants
• Thermal Plants
• Paper Plants
• Textile Plants
• Other
Municipal Casting (Valves, Fitting and Pipes, Etc.)
Other (Household Appliances, Art Objects, Etc.)
Regional Outlook:
Based on region, the Die Casting market is segmented according to the growth opportunities and current trends in these five regions, namely, Latin America, North America, the Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. The report has been made after detailed research, a thorough study, and taking into consideration several factors which may impact the regional growth like the economic, political, environmental, technological, and social status of each region. It also provides a detailed study on every region’s renowned manufacturers, production, & revenue along with the top influencing factors, essential data, and data, which is segment-wise both in a regional as well as global basis.
Method of Research
The report contains first-hand information gathered by key players through quantitative and qualitative analysis based on the parameters of the Porter's Five Force Model. It sheds light on macroeconomic indicators, parent market trends, and growth drivers. To gain a better understanding of the market, primary (surveys, interviews, and questionnaires) and secondary research (SEC filings, white paper references, and published reports) have been conducted. The data used in the report has been subjected to multi-step verification to ensure both the authenticity and the quality of the insight provided. Bottom-up and top-down approaches are also employed in order to ensure the credibility of valuations and market segments.
The Report Can Answer The Following Questions:
• What Is The Global (North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Middle East, Asia, China, Japan) Production, Production Value, Consumption, Consumption Value, Import And Export Of Die Casting ?
• Who Are the World's Leading Manufacturers in the Die Casting Industry?
• What is their current operating situation (capacity, production, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?
• What Are the Different Types of Die Casting ? What is each type's and application's market share?
• What Are the Die Casting 's Upstream Raw Materials and Manufacturing Equipment? What Is the Die Casting Manufacturing Process?
• Economic Impact On Die Casting Industry And Development Trend Of Die Casting Industry.
• What Will The Die Casting Market Size And The Growth Rate Be In 2022?
• What Are The Key Factors Driving The Global Die Casting Industry?
• What Are The Key Market Trends Impacting The Growth Of The Die Casting Market?
• What Are The Die Casting Market Challenges To Market Growth?
• What Are The Die Casting Market Opportunities And Threats Faced By The Vendors In The Global Die Casting Market?
