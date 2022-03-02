Food Cold Chain Market to Document Massive CAGR of 11.4% from 2020-2027

Emergen Research Logo

increase in the growth of cold chain infrastructure are driving the demand for the market

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Food Cold Chain Market is projected to reach USD 526.00 billion in 2027. Technological innovation is expected to drive growth in packaging, processing and storage of seafood products.

Incorporating and processing temperature-sensible goods with cold chain solutions has become a part of supply chain management. Increased trade in perishable goods is expected to fuel demand over the forecast period for these solutions. Cold chain companies are gradually embracing renewable energy technologies like wind and solar to reduce overall operating costs.

The cooling system is used for the prolongation of shelf life and to improve product consistency as part of cold chain solutions. Coolants used in cooling systems pose an environmental hazard because of their high global warming potential (GWP) and ozone depletion capability (ODP).

Based on the in-depth analysis the research also brings to light major facts pertaining to the vital aspects such as market share, size, and growth rate. Deep dive into other aspects including the investment feasibility, demand and supply, import and export status, supply chain management and growth prospects narrates a lot about what the business environment will be like for the forecast period,2021 - 2028.

The industry is expected to benefit from more strict food safety legislation such as the Modernization Act on Food Security, which calls for greater consideration of the construction of a cool storage facility. The implementation by the Building Research Establishment of Environmental Assessment (BREEAM) of environmental audits programs such as Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) will test construction at the initial phase. Therefore, these audit systems can evaluate the operational performance of completed structures.

The industry is expected to benefit from more strict food safety legislation such as the Modernization Act on Food Security, which calls for greater consideration of the construction of a cool storage facility. The implementation by the Building Research Establishment of Environmental Assessment (BREEAM) of environmental audits programs such as Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) will test construction at the initial phase. Therefore, these audit systems can evaluate the operational performance of completed structures.

Companies profiled in the global Food Cold Chain market:

Americold Logistics LLC, Burris Logistics, Inc., Agro Merchant Group, Cloverleaf Cold Storage, Lineage Logistics, LLC, Henningsen Cold Storage Company, Nordic Logistics, Swire Group, Preferred Freezer, and Wabash National, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Connected goods allow companies to establish better consumer ties by differentiating products and going beyond market competition.

The market has gained popularity in developing countries due to a move from improved production to better transport and storage facilities.

The IoT technologies of key importance for the pharmaceutical industry include the control of the cold chain, intelligent packaging, product lifecycle administration, men and material and connected equipment.

The supply chain, allowed by RFID, provides improved productivity and has opened up new opportunities with visibility at product level.

The report also covers the scope of individual applications and types in each region.

The COVID-19 impact:

To a certain degree, the COVID-19 pandemic may threaten industry development. Main players in this field are cautious about the industry's prospects and seek to find innovative means of sustainability. The medical firm had an effect on the pandemic and several major factories had to avoid manufacturing and take on other operations. Thanks to regular lock-ups, services in different parts of the world are missing. In the COVID-19, trade, exports and imports from elsewhere in Europe decreased significantly. The world's largest businesses continue to clean up their finances and retain cash reserves. People will surely lose their real disposable income, and farmers are trying to find new solutions to meet a considerably lower cost demand in the market.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Food Cold Chain Market on the basis of Type, Packaging, Equipment, Application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Storage

Transportation

Monitoring components

Packaging Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Product

Materials

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Fruits & vegetables

Fruit pulp & concentrates

Dairy products

Fish, meat, and seafood

Processed food

Pharmaceuticals

Bakery & confectionary

Others

Equipment Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Storage equipment

Transportation equipment

Subject matter experts behind the study dive deep into the competitive landscape to assess the top performers across the world and unearth the strategies that have given them a competitive edge over others operating in the Food Cold Chain industry.

Regional segmentation comprises of a current and forecast estimation of the market in the key geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Detailed Regional Analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

