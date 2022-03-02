GameFi Project AQUANEE Raises More Than $2 Million in Funding

According to official news, Universal 3D (U3D) GameFi project AQUANEE has closed over $2 million in funding from M6, Polygon, Mindfulness, Israel Mysterious Family Fund, HG venture, Cipholio, BitMart, and other reputable institutions.

AQUANEE is a real-time battle and Simulated Life Game (SLG) inspired by sea creatures, and is the first blockchain SLG to be made with U3D. Players can assemble and cultivate a team of AQUAs, build their own kingdom in the AQUANEE universe, and start a brand new gaming adventure in the ocean. Available for Android, Windows, and MacOS, it is the first game in the Play-To-Earn environment made available on multiple blockchains and enabling cross-play between them.

AQUANEE entered into a strategic partnership with Binance NFT Marketplace and officially begun sales of their AQUA NFTs to the public through the Binance NFT Marketplace on February 24. Within 72 hours, the Marketplace sold out of all 3,000 listed AQUA mystery boxes, initiating AQUANEE to overtake the #1 spot in the Binance NFT Marketplace's 'Top Collections' rankings for the previous 7 days in addition to claiming the #1 spot on CoinMarketCap's 'Top NFT Collections' rankings. At the time of this writing, the transaction volume for this first generation of AQUA NFTs totals to $604,124.02 USD, making it one of the highest transacting GameFi projects on the Binance NFT Marketplace platform.

