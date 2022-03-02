Automated Carbon Ceramic Brakes Market Estimated to Grow a CAGR at 10.3% by 2027 | FusionBrakes, Carbon Ceramics, Rotora

Automotive Carbon Ceramic Brakes Market Analysis

#3200,SEATTLE, WASHINGTION , UNITED STATES, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Automated Carbon Ceramic Brakes Market is expected to be valued at US$ 705.7 million by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period (2019-2027).

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗠𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁:

⁃ Brembo S.p.A

⁃ SGL Carbon

⁃ MAT Foundry Group Ltd.

⁃ AKEBONO BRAKE INDUSTRY CO. LTD.

⁃ Carbon Ceramics Ltd

⁃ Rotora

⁃ Surface Transforms PLC

⁃ Fusion Brakes LLC

⁃ EBC Brakes

⁃ RB Performance Brakes

⁃ Wilwood Engineering Inc.

⁃ Baer Brake

Carbon ceramic brakes are relatively expensive as compared to regular cast iron brakes. Thus, it is expected to hinder its adoption. Moreover, high performance cast iron discs introduced by OEMs, which offer similar performance to carbon ceramic brakes is expected to hamper the market growth up to certain extent. Moreover, low purchasing power in emerging economies in Asia Pacific is expected to hinder the market growth over the forecast period.

𝗠𝗲𝘁𝗵𝗼𝗱 𝗼𝗳 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵:-

The study presents first-hand information gathered by key stakeholders through quantitative and qualitative assessments based on the Porter's Five Force Model's criteria. It clarifies macroeconomic statistics, parent market trends, and growth drivers. To gain a deeper understanding of the market, primary (surveys, interviews, and questionnaires) and secondary research (SEC filings, white paper references, and published reports) were conducted. The legitimacy of the valuations and market segmentation is also ensured using bottom-up and top-down methodologies.



𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗗𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗹𝗼𝗽𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀:-

♦ Key companies in the market are focused on mergers and acquisitions, in order to gain competitive edge in the market. For instance, in May 2016, Brembo SGL Carbon Ceramic Brakes acquired 66% stakes of ASIMCO Emiliano Braking Systems, a China-based braking discos manufacturer.

♦ Key players in the market are involved in entering into contract, in order enhance market presence. For instance, in February 2017, Surface Transforms Plc entered into contract with Aston Martin to supply carbon ceramic brakes.

𝗗𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻:

Global Automotive Carbon Ceramic Brakes Market, By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Car

‣ Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

‣ Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

Global Automotive Carbon Ceramic Brakes Market, By Sales Channel:

‣ Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

‣ Aftermarket

Keep yourself up-to-date with the latest market trends and changing dynamics due to COVID Impact and Economic Slowdown globally. The impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the global Automated Carbon Ceramic Brakes market has reinforced many trends already shaping the industry pre-COVID-19, there is a long-term trend towards the repositioning of players as entertainment providers on multiple platforms.



