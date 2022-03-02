Jason Haynes (Saint Vincent and the Grenadines) to receive UNESCO/Juan Bosch Social Science Prize

Dr Haynes is the Deputy Dean for Graduate Studies and Research, Faculty of Law at the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus, Barbados. He previously served as Secretary General of the Arbitration and Mediation Court of the Caribbean, and as Senior Legal Officer at the British High Commission, Bridgetown, Barbados. He has taught law at undergraduate and postgraduate levels at Durham Law School, UK, the University of the West Indies, Mona Campus, Jamaica, and Arden University, UK, and has also worked at the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court in St Lucia. He has a PhD in International and Comparative Law from Durham University.

Created in 2009 at the initiative of the Government of the Dominican Republic, the UNESCO/Juan Bosch Prize is awarded every two years to young social scientists who, through their work, contribute to strengthening the links between research and public policies. Endowed with US$ 12,000, the Prize also aims to encourage intellectual exchange and dialogue in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The Prize bears the name of the celebrated Dominican author, politician, social analyst and fervent defender of democratic values and a culture of peace, whose work has largely contributed to the study of social and political processes in the Dominican Republic and in the Caribbean.

Previous laureates were Karen Nathalia Cerón Steevens (Colombia) in 2013; Manuel Alejandro Olivera Andrade (Bolivia) in 2015; and Estefanía Ciro (Colombia) in 2018.

The Prize will be awarded at a ceremony in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, in the first semester of 2022.

***

Contact Pedro Manuel Monreal Gonzalez Executive Secretary, UNESCO/Juan Bosch Prize E-mail: premio.juan.bosch@unesco.org