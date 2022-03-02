Next Level Aviation Establishes Subsidiary in Ireland to Better Serve Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) Customers
This new subsidiary will expand our geographic footprint by strategically placing USM inventory in Ireland, closer to our EMEA customers and trading partners.”SUNRISE, FLORIDA, USA, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
— Jack Gordon, Chairman and CEO, Next Level Aviation
Next Level Aviation (NLA) announced today that it has established a new subsidiary, Next Level Aviation-Ireland, Ltd. in Dublin, to better support its European, Middle-Eastern & African (EMEA) customers, particularly in Aircraft On Ground (AOG) situations, by strategically placing used serviceable material (USM) inventory in Ireland.
Next Level Aviation projects that the Next Level Aviation-Ireland, Ltd. subsidiary alone will grow to $100MM+ in annual revenues within five years through USM sales and used aircraft/engine asset transactions.
Next Level will soon announce the president of its new Irish subsidiary, who is a seasoned and respected industry leader with significant long-term relationships within the Irish leasing community and commercial aviation aftermarket globally.
“This new subsidiary will expand our geographic footprint by strategically placing USM inventory in Ireland, closer to our EMEA customers and trading partners. The establishment of Next Level Aviation-Ireland, Ltd. will also mark our entrance into the used aircraft/engine asset trading business, where NLA seeks to develop a reputation as an efficient and reliable counter-party in the monetization of asset portfolios by airlines, leasing companies and financial owners,” said Jack Gordon, Chairman and CEO of Next Level Aviation. “NLA-Ireland will be built on the same founding principles of Next Level Aviation (US) which are decisiveness, integrity, superior customer service, impeccable quality assurance and teamwork and will mirror our performance-driven culture we have cultivated in the U.S. over the last nine years.”
The Next Level Aviation-Ireland, Ltd. headquarters has an operations commencement target date of April 1st and will be located in the Dublin area with the exact location currently being finalized. Consistent with our relentless focus on keeping overhead costs as low as possible and passing the savings on to our customers, NLA-Ireland will launch with a 5,000-7,000 square foot facility and five employees. Once finalized, NLA-Ireland will announce its physical location to the market in a subsequent press release.
About Next Level Aviation
Next Level Aviation™ is an ASA-100 accredited and FAA Advisory Circular 00-56B compliant supplier stocking commercial aircraft/jet engine used serviceable material (USM) for all Boeing and Airbus aircraft platforms and associated jet engines. Next Level specifically focuses on stocking spare parts for the Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 families of aircraft and their associated jet engines, which currently make up about 70% of the global commercial fleet.
Founded in March 2013 by Jack Gordon, Mike Dreyer, and Matt Dreyer, Next Level Aviation has grown into a top global supplier of commercial aircraft/jet engine used serviceable material.
For more information please contact Jack Gordon (jack@nextlevelaviation.net) or visit nextlevelaviation.net.
