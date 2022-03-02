Dyes and Pigments Market Will Exhibit an Impressive Expansion By 2018-2026 | Clariant AG, BASF SE, DIC Corporation

Dyes and Pigments Market

Dyes and pigments are colorants extensively used in the printing, textile, and automotive industries. Dyes are ionizing and aromatic compounds.

SEATLE, WA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coherent Market Insights Recently announced Global Dyes and Pigments Market Report is an objective and in-depth study of the current state aimed at the major drivers, market strategies, and key players growth. The Dyes and Pigments study also involves the important Achievements of the market, Research & Development, new product launch, product responses and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a universal and local scale.Owing to the increasing application of dyes and pigments in various industries such as chemicals, textile, and automotive, the market for dyes and pigments is expected to witness growth over the forecast period (2017-2025)

In addition to this, Coherent Market Insights has access to a wide range of the regional and global reputed paid data bases, which helps the company to figure out the regional and Global Dyes and Pigments Market trends and dynamics. The company analyses the Dyes and Pigments Market industry from the 360 Degree Perspective i.e. from the Supply Side and Demand Side which enables us to provide granular details of the entire ecosystem for each study. Finally, a Top-Down approach and Bottom-Up approach is followed to arrive at ultimate research findings.

Dyes and Pigments Market Taxonomy

On the basis of type of dyes, the dyes and pigments market is segmented into:

Acid dyes

VAT dyes

Disperse dyes

Reactive dyes

Direct dyes

On the basis of pigments, the dyes and pigments market is segmented into:

Organic pigments

Inorganic pigments

Titanium dioxide pigments

On the basis of type of end use industry, dyes and pigments market is segmented into:

Automotive

Construction

Chemicals

Textile

Leather

Paper

Dyes and Pigments Market Outlook – Growth of Textile Industry Expected to Amplify Demand

Dyes and pigments are extensively used in the textile and automotive industries. Growing automobile and textile industries are expected to increase the demand for dyes and pigments. Asia Pacific is expected to be a major contributor for growth of the dyes and pigments market. Rapidly growing textile industry in the emerging economies such as India and China is one of the major factors contributing to the growth of the market in the region. According to India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), during FY 2015-16, the textile industry in India employed around 40 million workers and exported textile products worth US$ 40 billion. This, in turn, has augmented growth of the dyes and pigments market in the region.

Some of the major companies operating in the Dyes and Pigments market are

Clariant AG, BASF SE, DIC Corporation Kiri Industries Ltd., Atul Limited, Sudharshan Chemical Industries Limited, Huntsman Corporation, Kronos Worldwide, Inc., Lanxess AG, and Tronox Limited.

Key Developments

➤Major companies in the market are adopting various business strategies such as merger and acquisition, in order to enhance their market presence. For instance, in August 2019, DIC Corporation, a Japanese chemicals company, acquired BASF’s global pigment business, which is known as BASF Colors and Effects (BCE). The acquisition will broaden DIC’s portfolio as global manufacturer of pigments.

➤Key companies in the market are involved in various business strategies such as business expansion, in order to gain competitive edge in the market. For instance, in May 2019, LANXESS, a specialty chemicals company, expanded its Macrodex dyes production plant at the CHEMPARK, Leverkusen. With this expansion, the capacity was increased by around 25%.

