Steel Pipe Market and Steel Tubes Market Size & Forecast 2022-2027 By Global Industry Trends, Business Challenges, Prospect, Future Growth, Development History, Regional Overview, Share Estimation, Revenue, and Plans | Industry Research Biz

/EIN News/ -- Pune, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Steel Pipe Market Analysis and Insights: In 2020, the global Steel Pipe market size was US$ 42580 million and it is expected to reach US$ 51490 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 2.2% during 2021-2027.

Global “Steel Pipe Market” is a comprehensive research that provides information regarding Steel Pipe market size, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue, and forecast for 2027. This report also includes the overall study of the Steel Pipe Market share with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the Steel Pipe industry and provides data for making strategies to increase Steel Pipe market growth and effectiveness. The report further investigates and assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the Steel Pipe market.

About Steel Pipe Market:

Pipes are used mainly for transportation of fluids and gases like water, oil, gas, propane etc. Therefore, the outside and inside diameter is the key measurement and pressure rating is important.

TMK Group was the global greatest company in Steel Pipe industry, with the revenue market Share of 8% , followed by Youfa Steel Pipe Group, Nippon Steel, TPCO, JFE Steel Corporation, OMK, Tenaris, Jindal Saw, Hengyang Valin Steel Tube, Severstal, ChelPipe Group, VALLOUREC, Evraz, China Baowu Steel Group, SeAH Holdings Corp, Hyundai Steel, American Cast Iron Pipe Company, Tata Steel, Arabian Pipes Company, Essar Steel and Ispat Industries, Arcelormittal, Zekelman Industries, JSW Steel Ltd, Kingland & Pipeline Technologies, APL Apollo, United States Steel Corporation, Nucor Corporation.Asia-Pacific is the largest Steel Pipe market with about 52% market share. Europe is follower, accounting for about 24% market share.



The Major Players in the Steel Pipe Market include:

Youfa Steel Pipe Group

TMK Group

Nippon Steel

TPCO

JFE Steel Corporation

OMK

Tenaris

Jindal Saw

Hengyang Valin Steel Tube

Severstal

ChelPipe Group

VALLOUREC

Evraz

China Baowu Steel Group

SeAH Holdings Corp

Hyundai Steel

American Cast Iron Pipe Company

Tata Steel

Arabian Pipes Company

Essar Steel and Ispat Industries

Arcelormittal

Zekelman Industries

JSW Steel Ltd

Kingland & Pipeline Technologies

APL Apollo

United States Steel Corporation

Nucor Corporation

The report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Steel Pipe market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Steel Pipe market.

Based on product type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Welded Steel Pipe

Seamless Steel Pipe

Based on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share, and growth rate for each application, including:

Water

Oil & Gas

Chemical Industry

Others

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Steel Pipe market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Steel Pipe market in terms of revenue.

Key Reasons to Purchase Steel Pipe Market Report:

The report analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service within the region also indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region.

The report provides opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Steel Pipe Industry.

The report indicates the region and segment that's expected to witness the fastest growth.

The competitive landscape includes the market ranking of the main players, along with new product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions.

The report provides extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the main market players.

The report gives the present and future market outlook of the industry regarding recent developments, growth opportunities, drivers, challenges, and restraints of both emerging and developed regions.

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What will the market growth rate, growth momentum, or acceleration market carry during the forecast period?

Which are the key factors driving the Steel Pipe market?

What was the size of the emerging Steel Pipe market by value?

What will be the size of the emerging Steel Pipe market in 2027?

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Steel Pipe market?

What trends, challenges, and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Steel Pipe market?

What are the sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of the Steel Pipe market?

Global Steel Pipe Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture, and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue, and contact information. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis are additionally dispensed. The Global Steel Pipe market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of the latest investment projects is assessed and overall analysis conclusions are offered.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2020

2016-2020 Base Year: 2020

2020 Estimated Year: 2021

2021 Steel Pipe Market Forecast Period: 2021-2027

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Steel Pipe market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Part II:

Global Steel Tubes Market Analysis and Insights: In 2020, the global Steel Tubes market size was US$ 83330 million and it is expected to reach US$ 99830 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 1.7% during 2021-2027.

Global “Steel Tubes Market” Research Report 2022-2027 is a historical overview and in-depth study on the current & future market of the Steel Tubes industry. The report represents a basic overview of the Steel Tubes market share, competitor segment with a basic introduction of key vendors, top regions, product types, and end industries. This report gives a historical overview of the Steel Tubes market trends, growth, revenue, capacity, cost structure, and key driver’s analysis. The report further investigates and assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the Steel Tubes market.

Scope of the Steel Tubes Market Report:

Steel tubes are the niche segment application of iron and steel that is anti-corrosion and rust free. Steel tube is main use for structural purposes such as scaffolding. They are often put to use in applications that call for precise outside diameters. Therefore, the outside diameter is vital as it indicates how much the tube can hold.

Tenaris was the global greatest company in Steel Tubes industry, with the revenue market Share of 6%, followed by Youfa Steel Pipe Group, Zekelman Industries, VALLOUREC, China Baowu Steel Group, Nippon Steel, ChelPipe Group, APL Apollo, Arcelormittal, Hyundai Steel, JFE Steel Corporation, SeAH Holdings Corp, TMK Group, Nucor Corporation, United States Steel Corporation, Kingland & Pipeline Technol-ogies, Jiangsu Changbao Steel Tube, Hengyang Valin Steel Tube, Severstal, TPCO, Jindal Saw, Evraz, Marcegaglia, Tata Steel, Essar Steel and Ispat Industries.Asia-Pacific is the largest Steel Tubes market with about 62% market share. Europe is follower, accounting for about 18% market share.



The Major Players in the Steel Tubes Market include: The research covers the current Steel Tubes market size and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of key players/manufacturers:

Youfa Steel Pipe Group

Tenaris

Zekelman Industries

VALLOUREC

China Baowu Steel Group

Nippon Steel

ChelPipe Group

APL Apollo

Arcelormittal

Hyundai Steel

JFE Steel Corporation

SeAH Holdings Corp

TMK Group

Nucor Corporation

United States Steel Corporation

Kingland & Pipeline Technol-ogies

Jiangsu Changbao Steel Tube

Hengyang Valin Steel Tube

Severstal

TPCO

Jindal Saw

Evraz

Marcegaglia

Tata Steel

Essar Steel and Ispat Industries

On the basis of product type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Welded Tube

Seamless Tube

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share, and growth rate for each application, including:

Construction Industry

Industrial Machinery

Oil & Gas Industry

Power Industry

Chemical Industry

Others

The Steel Tubes Market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers a comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Steel Tubes business, the date to enter into the Steel Tubes market, Steel Tubes product introduction, recent developments, etc.

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What is the global ( North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa ) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Steel Tubes?

) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Steel Tubes? Who are the global key manufacturers of the Steel Tubes Industry? How is their operating situation (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the Steel Tubes market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Steel Tubes Industry?

Which application/end-user or product type may seek incremental growth prospects? What is the market share of each type and application?

What focused approach and constraints are holding the Steel Tubes market?

What are the different sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the global industry?

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2020

2016-2020 Base Year: 2020

2020 Estimated Year: 2021

2021 Steel Tubes Market Forecast Period: 2021-2027

With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global Steel Tubes market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

