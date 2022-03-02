Chlorine Market In-Depth Analysis and Marketing Strategies by 2025- BASF SE, Ercros SA, Ineos Group Ltd

Chlorine Market

Chlorine derivatives are used for various applications such as disinfection bleaching, organic chemicals, inorganic chemicals, and metal separation.

SEATLE, WA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐂𝐨𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 Recently announced Global Chlorine Market Report is an objective and in-depth study of the current state aimed at the major drivers, market strategies, and key players growth. The Chlorine study also involves the important Achievements of the market, Research & Development, new product launch, product responses and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a universal and local scale. The global chlorine market is expected to exhibit significant growth over the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for chlorine from end-use industry. Caustic soda from chlorine industry is used for pulping wood chips and compounds of chlorine are used to bleach wood and paper pulp in paper production process. Therefore, growing paper industry is also expected to fuel growth of the chlorine market. According to Confederation of European Paper Industries, pulp and paper industry turnover in Europe was over US$ 94 million in 2016, with 0.4% increase from 2015.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐜𝐡𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟏𝟑,𝟗𝟒𝟖.𝟕 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟕 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟓.𝟎% 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝 (𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟖 – 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓), 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟐𝟎,𝟒𝟗𝟑.𝟎 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓.

In addition to this, Coherent Market Insights has access to a wide range of the regional and global reputed paid data bases, which helps the company to figure out the regional and Global Chlorine Market trends and dynamics. The company analyses the Chlorine Market industry from the 360 Degree Perspective i.e. from the Supply Side and Demand Side which enables us to provide granular details of the entire ecosystem for each study. Finally, a Top-Down approach and Bottom-Up approach is followed to arrive at ultimate research findings.

𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐡𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, 𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞:

PVC

Propylene Oxide and Epichlorohydrin

Phosgene

C1 Derivatives

Others

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐡𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, 𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

Disinfection

Bleaching

Organic Chemicals

Inorganic Chemicals

Metal Separation

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐡𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, 𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐮𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

Water Treatment

Plastic

Paper & Pulp

Chemical

Mining

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐡𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

BASF SE, Occidental Chemical Corporation, Ercros SA, Ineos Group Ltd., Olin Corporation, PPG Industries, Tosoh Corporation, Dow Chemical Company, Westlake Chemical Corporation, Solvay S.A., Akzo Nobel N.V., and Covestro AG

𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐝𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲

Coherent Market Insights follows a comprehensive research methodology focused on providing the most precise market analysis. The company leverages a data triangulation model which helps company to gauge the market dynamics and provide accurate estimates. Key components of the research methodologies followed for all our market reports include:

𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 (𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐞 𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐯𝐞𝐲𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰𝐬)

𝐃𝐞𝐬𝐤 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐥

