Vantage Circle Partners with Leena AI to Enhance Employee Experience

Vantage Circle Partners with Leena AI

Vantage Circle announced a strategic partnership with Leena AI, an innovative technology solution that's transforming the employee experience.

NEW DELHI, INDIA, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vantage Circle, a global leading simple and AI-empowered employee recognition and wellness platform, announced a strategic partnership with Leena AI, an innovative technology solution that's transforming the employee experience.

This partnership will enable Vantage Circle and Leena AI to provide seamless usages of both products and provide the best user experience, focusing on bridging the gap between onboarding an employee and creating a seamless employee experience for the companies globally.

Vantage Circle aims at shaping an inclusive work culture and building winning work cultures across the Globe through innovative AI-powered employee engagement solutions. Its suite of solutions, namely, Vantage Rewards, Vantage Perks, Vantage Pulse, and Vantage Fit, is designed to address the conscious need to enhance workforce productivity by presenting a great employee experience.

Leena AI is the next-generation virtual assistant for employees. Using its conversational AI technology, the tool transforms the employee experience by automating employee query resolution and measuring employee engagement. It empowers HR teams with rich employee insights, saves their time by upto 50%, and empowers HR teams to take actions to enhance employee experience.



“We are very pleased to have partnered with Leena AI and revolutionize the employee experience across organizations. We strive to provide the employees and the managers an integrated platform to leverage the employee engagement gap'', says Partha Neog, CEO and Co-Founder of Vantage Circle.

“We are delighted to partner with Vantage Circle. The integration connects Vantage Circle’s rewards and recognition tools into Leena AI’s virtual employee assistance and engagement solutions. Thus providing enhanced value to our customers.” said Adit Jain, Co-founder and CEO, Leena AI. “Our combined offerings will set the standard for organizations to facilitate better employee experience.”

About Vantage Circle: Vantage Circle is a Global Employee Recognition and Wellness Platform that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver easy-to-use and effective employee engagement solutions to HR to retain & attract the best talents and create a great work culture. The user base currently stands at a massive 1.8M+ employees from some of the top leading corporations like HCL, Accenture, Infosys, Wipro, Aricent, GE, Mu Sigma, Capgemini, and many more. Visit vantagecircle.com to learn more.

About Leena AI: Leena AI helps enterprises build employee experience that puts people first with its conversational AI-backed platform. It offers a host of features such as real-time communication, predictive analytics, custom workflows, interactive dashboard, reports, and more. Leena AI is also equipped with employee engagement software that assesses the engagement level of employees throughout their lifecycle via conversational periodic surveys and provides real-time actionable insights. Leena AI plays well with 100+ plus platforms, including SAP SuccessFactors, ADP, Oracle, Workday and Microsoft Office 365, and over 250+ customers, including companies like Nestle, Puma, AirAsia, Coca-cola, Lafarge Holcim and Abbott with millions of employees worldwide rely on the platform. Leena AI was founded in 2018 and presently supports 35+ languages. For more information, visit https://leena.ai.