Shreveport LA HVAC Spring Maintenance/Tune-Ups For Air Conditioners Launched

AccuTemp Cooling and Heating (318-861-2255), a full-service HVAC firm based in Shreveport, Louisiana, and also servicing Haughton, Bossier City, and surrounding areas, has updated its air conditioning repair services to include spring tune-ups.

The company, which enjoys well over 100 five-star reviews online and an A+ rating from BBB, has updated and expanded its air conditioning maintenance and repair services to cover the towns of Bossier City, Benton, Haughton, Keithville, Mooringsport, Oil City, Princeton, and Stonewall.

AccuTemp now offers spring AC tune-ups for units in need of maintenance before the summer heatwaves hit the area. The firm recommends timely tune-ups for all AC units as it is best to prepare the systems ahead of time for the most difficult months and to optimize the units’ efficiency. Once per year at this time is sufficient for air conditioners less than five years old.

The U.S. HVAC services market – far larger than the systems market – is anticipated to increase by over six percent annually over the next four years, to reach almost $85 billion. According to studies, an air conditioner that is not properly maintained loses approximately five percent in efficiency per year – consuming more energy, resulting in higher energy expenditures. Maintenance neglect also puts extra pressure on the system, cutting its lifespan in half, according to some estimates.

As part of the spring tune-up, the company’s HVAC professionals will detect early warning indications of difficulties, such as a frayed wire or clogged drain line before they become major issues. Dust and dirt gather in air conditioners in Louisiana all year, and this debris can build up and cause serious damage to air conditioner units.

AccuTemp recognizes that AC breakdowns can occur unexpectedly and therefore provides 24/7 servicing in the event that the time for routine maintenance has already passed. The company’s certified service technicians will provide a thorough assessment of the situation and a fair estimate of any damage.

If the air conditioning unit’s life span has already expired or the damage is too severe, the company can install a new model that is both reliable and cost-effective – recent technological advances have made newer units far more energy-efficient.

AccuTemp, founded in 2004 by Duane Simpson and staffed by HVAC industry veterans, offers free estimates on new and replacement cooling or heating units. The company also offers affordable diagnostic services upon request.

One client commented: “Such a great company. I had to call them this week because my AC quit working during the worse heat week of the year (so far). They called when they were heading to my house and had the problem diagnosed before I got there. 15 minutes later and they were done. And now I have cold air again. I definitely recommend Accutemp anytime anywhere.”

