Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) Market Size, Share, Demand, Benefits And Outlook to 2022-2027

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Distributed acoustic sensing is a technique that allows for real-time monitoring of pipelines and wells, allowing clients to receive critical information in a variety of problematic situations. The Global Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) Market was valued at US$ 624.3Mn in 2019 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 22.0% during the forecast period (2019-2027)

Market Trends & Drivers:

DAS has long been utilized in the oil and gas industry, but because of significant advancements and improvements in DAS technology, it can now be employed in a variety of other industries. Distributed acoustic sensors can detect changes over great distances at several intervals, making them ideal for applications in remote locations and severe conditions. In the petroleum sector and oilfield applications, such situations are extremely prevalent.

Major Key Players:

• Halliburton Co.

• Hifi Engineering Inc.

• Silixa Ltd.

• Schlumberger Limited

• Banweaver

• Omnisens SA

• Future Fibre Technologies Ltd.

• Baker Hughes Inc.

• Qintiq Group PLC

• Fotech Solutions Ltd.

Key Developments:

Key industry players are concentrating on forming agreements in order to expand their market presence. For example, Halliburton Co. and Petrobras, a multinational firm in the petroleum industry based in Brazil, signed a technical cooperation deal in January 2017. To increase their product portfolios, major market companies are participating in product launches.

Segments Covered:

By Application

• Oilfield Services

• Pipeline Management

• Security & Surveillance

• Transport

Regions Covered:

• North America (United States, Canada), Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

• Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

• Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

• The Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East and Africa), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis.

Report Highlights:

• Detailed Overview of the Parent Market Changing Industry Market Dynamics

• Market Segmentation in Depth

• Trends And Developments In The Industry

• Competitive Outlook

• A viewpoint on market performance that is neither positive nor negative.