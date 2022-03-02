Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Market Generated Opportunities, Future Scope 2022-2028

Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Market

Therapeutic applications of radiopharmaceuticals include treatment of specific cancers under specific conditions

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Market Research focuses on the key trends prevailing in the Global Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Industry sector. The existing Industry scenario has been studied and future projections with respect to the sector have also been investigated. Market study report comprises evaluation of numerous influential factors including industry overview in terms of historic and present situation, key manufacturers, product/service application and types, key regions and marketplaces, forecast estimation for global market share, revenue and CAGR.

Overview

Radioactive molecules can also be used to treat tumors or as a way to help control their growth and spread, as they are very small. Unlike radiotherapy in which the patient has to be exposed to radiation to get it, targeted radiotherapy uses a radioisotope to eliminate cancer cells and to prevent them from growing back.

The global radiopharmaceuticals in nuclear medicine market is estimated to be valued at US$ 6,700.5 million in 2020 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.0% over the forecast period (2020-2027).

Global Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Market: Drivers

Approval and launch of new products is expected to propel growth of the global radiopharmaceuticals in nuclear medicine market over the forecast period. For instance, in 2018, Fresenius Kabi launched Adenosine Injection, USP in 60mg/20mL and 90mg/30mL dosage strengths, as an adjunct to thallium-201 myocardial perfusion scintigraphy in patients unable to exercise adequately.

Global Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Market: Restraints

High cost of development of radiopharmaceuticals is expected to hinder growth of the global radiopharmaceuticals in nuclear medicine market. For instance, the cost of developing a drug for diagnostic imaging to commercialization is in the range of US$ 100 to US$ 200 million, according to the National Center for Biotechnology Information studies.

Recent Developments

Major players operating in the global radiopharmaceuticals in nuclear medicine market are focused on adopting partnership strategies to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in February 2018, Advanced Accelerator Applications S.A. partnered with Cancer Targeted Technology, LLC for R&D of an investigational new drug product, F-18-labeled CTT1057.

Global Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Market: Key Developments

Major players operating in the global radiopharmaceuticals in nuclear medicine market are focused on adopting merger and acquisition strategies to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in August 2018, Alliance Medical Group (a division of Life Healthcare Group) acquired Piramal Imaging and renamed it as Life Molecular Imaging, making it a part of the Alliance Medical Molecular Imaging division.

Global Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global radiopharmaceuticals in nuclear medicine market include, Advanced Accelerator Applications, S.A., Bracco S.p.A., Bayer AG, Curium Pharma, Cardinal Health, Inc., DuChemBio, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, FUJIFILM Toyama Chemical Co., Ltd., General Electric Company, Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd., Life Molecular Imaging, Lantheus Holdings, Inc., Nihon Medi-Physics. Co. Ltd., NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes LLC, Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Samyoung Unitech.

