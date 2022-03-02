New Custom Cycling Jerseys 2022 - Champion System USA Men's Women's Designs Launched

/EIN News/ -- Lincoln, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln, Nebraska -

Champion System USA is a company well known for making sportswear that caters to a wide variety of users. A great example of this is their new range of custom cycling jerseys. It is not only perfect for hardcore cyclists, but is alsohighly sought after by everyone from occasional recreational riders to avid biking enthusiasts.

Cait Dumas-Hein, a spokesperson for Champion System USA, credits much of the range’s increasing popularity to the many design variables built into it.

“We are a company that realizes that when we go to design jerseys for cycling that not everyone that owns a bike rides the same. That’s why we like to design sportswear such as custom cycling jerseys that will appeal to many different types of riders. This includes men and women of all ages and fitness levels and those that care about looks as much as they do about performance,” she adds.

More information on the characteristics of Champion System USA’s new custom cycling kits is up on: https://champ-sys.com/custom-apparel/cycling/cycling-jerseys

The new cycling jerseys have a host of features that make them suitable for a broad spectrum of riders. They are available in race and club cuts for both females and males, in multiple sizes such as XS, S, M, L, XL, and 2XL, and a variety of styles and color patterns. The range, thus, works for both teams and individual riders. The jerseys’ design is apt for road, gravel, BMX, mountain, casual, and fitness bikers.

Despite the many differences that allow these jerseys to suit a wide range of bikers, they share the same core features. These include the company’s proprietary Glide fabric, which allows the jerseys’ front and rear panels to dry quickly and provides UV 50+ protection to the rider. This advanced fabric is also fast and comfortable in all riding conditions. The highly breathable Ozone fabric on the sleeves and side panels enhances temperature regulation and comfort. These revolutionary custom MTB jerseys have an improved fit and cut, with the introduction of a set-in sleeve across the range’s Apex collection. The silicone front and rear grippers hold the jersey firmly in place during the ride. The well-thought-out pocket design constitutes a waterproof stuff pocket and reinforced rear pockets—the latter with reflective safety strips.

Customers can use Champion System USA’s create their jersey style using an unlimited color selection. “Quite simply put, these new custom cycling jerseys of ours are so versatile and well designed that they help solve most of the problems that both hardcore biking enthusiasts and casual bike riders encounter as they pursue this favorite pastime,” adds Dumas-Hein.

A recent partnership saw Champion System USA tie up with InstaFund La Prima, a North American UCI Continental Women’s Cycling Team. Team owner Adam Korbin said "The team has set big goals on the bike, and equally ambitious goals off the bike. The only way to achieve our performance and carbon neutrality goals is to work with values aligned partners. From day one, Champion System has worked alongside the team to design a longer life-cycle training kit, develop a circular end of use plan for team wear, and last year Champion System swapped their packaging to a plastic free version. On top of that, women's cycling is important to them and the Champion System's team is continually innovating their women's apparel line to increase fit and function. InstaFund Racing is excited to help further develop their women's line, and to continue testing new environmentally friendly alternatives."

https://youtu.be/LbiMkEV2hlo

Bike-wear shoppers are also sure to love Champion System USA’s no-risk ordering process. They can expect low minimum order requirements, fast delivery, and a one-of-its-kind lifetime guarantee against any type of damage, even if it is from the worst cycling crash. More details on these popular new cycling jerseys and the company’s other biking sportswear are available on https://champ-sys.com.

