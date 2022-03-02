Global Online Travel Agency (OTA) Market 2022 Key Developments In market, Demand Analysis, Growth Factors, Regional Study By Product Sale, R&D, Forecast by 2029

Global Online Travel Agency (OTA) Market research study examines the latest and imminent opportunities, combined with market size, market share and growth geographically. Along with market applications, categorizations, guidelines, and supply chain framework.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Online Travel Agency (OTA) Market size is expected to gain momentum owing to the growing demand in the packaging industry during the forecast period. This information is published in this latest report, titled, “ Global Online Travel Agency (OTA) Market, 2022-2029 .” The online travel agency market is made up of companies that sell travel services through the internet. Individuals or businesses who operate websites that allow customers to book various travel-related services via the internet are known as online travel agents or agencies. Travel agents collaborate with online networks to sell travel services such as flights, buses, holiday packages, hotels, and rental vehicles. An online travel agent (OTA) is an individual or a firm that provides a web-based marketplace that allows consumers to explore and book travel products and services directly with travel suppliers, such as hotels, flights, vehicles, tours, and cruises, among others.

Key players in the global Online Travel Agency (OTA) market covered in Chapter 2 and Chapter 6:

Lastminute Group

Despegar

eDreams Odigeo

Expedia

Ctrip

Booking Holdings

MakeMyTrip

Airbnb

Seera Group

TripAdvisor

COVID-19 Impact-

The pandemic had numerous economic consequences on Online Travel Agency (OTA) market growth. All non-essential enterprises were shut down, and countries imposed severe quarantine measures, putting a halt to global activities. The decline is primarily due to the global COVID-19 epidemic, which caused most countries to go into lockdown and impose harsh travel restrictions. Airlines, railways, hospitality, and tourism all suffered significant setbacks.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest Global Online Travel Agency (OTA) Market share during the forecast period. The increase in discretionary income, rise in the middle-class section, and increasing penetration of Internet facilities are all factors contributing to the expansion. The rise in disposable money is fueling the expansion of the Online Travel Agency (OTA) business in India. Market participants are launching novel travel and vacation package deals to help passengers make informed travel options based on their budgets, such as low-cost foreign holiday packages, car rental savings, and cashback on international flights.

In Chapter 8 and Chapter 10.3, based on types, the Online Travel Agency (OTA) market from 2017 to 2029 is primarily split into:

B2B

B2C

In Chapter 9 and Chapter 10.4, based on applications, the Online Travel Agency (OTA) market from 2017 to 2029 covers:

Flights

Hotel

Activities

Travel

Others

Major multinational players active in the market are included in this report. Few big firms currently dominate the market in terms of market share. Mid-size and smaller businesses are expanding their market presence by gaining new contracts and entering new markets due to the technology improvement and product innovation.

In June 2021, Oyo, along with online travel providers such as Yatra, AirBnB, and EaseMyTrip, formed an association to investigate concerns faced by small hotel owners and promote new tourist formats in a country still recovering from the pandemic's setback. The industry association, known as the Confederation of Hospitality Technology and Tourism Industry (CHATT), will assist small and medium hotels and homeowners across India in adopting technology in order to revitalize their companies.

