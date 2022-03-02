Governor Newsom Announces Nearly $300 Million in Clean California Grants 3.1.22

Governor announces the award of 105 grants to local governments and tribes to beautify public spaces

100% of projects will benefit underserved communities

Local grants will create 3,600 jobs

Part of $1.1 billion Clean California initiative to remove trash, transform public spaces and create thousands of jobs

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom announced today that underserved communities throughout the state will receive $296 million in Clean California grants to remove litter and transform public spaces into points of pride. The 105 community projects will generate an estimated 3,600 jobs as the latest piece of Governor Gavin Newsom’s Clean California initiative, a sweeping $1.1 billion, multiyear clean-up effort led by Caltrans to remove trash, create thousands of jobs and engage communities to transform public spaces.

“Clean California is an historic investment transforming unsightly roadsides throughout our state into places of community pride for all Californians,” said Governor Newsom. “Today’s announcement of nearly $300 million demonstrates the commitment we are making as a state to remove unsightly litter from our local streets and highways. Clean California will not only help to clean up our state, but this program will also create thousands of jobs and revitalize neighborhoods in every corner of California.”

The projects include a wide range of community enhancements, such as litter removal, landscaping and art installations, walking and bike paths, and other complete streets features that enhance safety and access to transportation. The grant recipients must complete their projects by June 30, 2024. The Governor’s California Blueprint proposes an additional $100 million to fund another round of Clean California local projects.

“California is one of the most beautiful places on Earth, and the trash cluttering our roadways tarnishes that image,” said California State Transportation Agency Secretary Toks Omishakin. “These Clean California grants empower communities to highlight the beauty of our state by turning public spaces littered with trash into places to treasure.”

The local projects announced today are in addition to the $312 million for 126 beautification projects along state highways announced last month.

Since launching Clean California in July, Caltrans has removed nearly 7,400 tons of litter from the state highway system – enough to fill 134 Olympic-size swimming pools – and hired 623 new team members as part of Clean California, including 498 maintenance workers who collect litter and remove graffiti.

For a list of projects and more information about Clean California, visit CleanCA.com.

