Governor Newsom Statement on 2022 State of the Union Address 

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued the below statement following President Biden’s State of the Union address tonight:

“Tonight, President Biden reminded us of what we have in common, and how much stronger we can be when we work together. The President outlined a vision for our country that represents California values. He spoke to the challenges our country faces and why we can be optimistic for our future.

“The President is focused on the things that matter most to Californians: addressing the affordability crisis by creating good jobs and decreasing everyday costs like child care and prescription drugs, tackling the mental health crisis, enacting comprehensive gun reform to ensure we all feel safe in our communities, and combating the climate crisis.

“As President Zelenskyy said and President Biden repeated tonight, ‘light will win over darkness.’

“Jennifer and I applaud President Biden’s ambition to unite our fractured country — something we can all get behind. We all want to be loved, to be respected, and to feel safe. California continues to have a partner in the White House who shares our vision for a better future for us all.”

Governor Newsom Statement on 2022 State of the Union Address 

