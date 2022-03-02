Pharmacy Benefit Management Market to See Booming Growth 2022-2028 | Express Scripts, CVS Caremark, Prime Therapeutics

Pharmacy Benefit Management

Pharmaceutical drug prices continue soaring up and contribute significantly to total healthcare expenditure worldwide

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pharmacy Benefit Management Market Research focuses on the key trends prevailing in the Global Pharmacy Benefit Management Industry sector. The existing Industry scenario has been studied and future projections with respect to the sector have also been investigated. Market study report comprises evaluation of numerous influential factors including industry overview in terms of historic and present situation, key manufacturers, product/service application and types, key regions and marketplaces, forecast estimation for global market share, revenue and CAGR.

Pharmacy benefit management system is operated by third party administrators who act as the link between the manufacturers, pharmacies, insurers, and the customers. Moreover, the system help provide employers with prescription drugs and medical services at reduced costs. The cost reduction is achieved by entering in contracts with pharmacies, through rebates with the drug manufacturers, paying prescription drug claims, and by working with self-insured companies and government programs. Over the years, the cost of medication has increased more than any other healthcare expenses. Thus, there is a need for pharmacy benefit management, which in turn is expected to fuel the growth of the pharmacy benefit management market.

Market players are focusing on bringing a simpler business model, new technology, and more transparency. For example, in July 2021, Major insurers Anthem and Humana teamed up with SS&C to launch a next-generation pharmacy benefit management platform, named DomaniRx, to offer its users with data analytics and end-to-end transparency around drug costs. It will help them better comply with the changing regulatory environment. This in turn is expected to augment the growth of the pharmacy benefit management market. Today, pharmacy benefit management is at the center of the pharmaceutical supply chain, acting as mediators between pharmacies, pharmaceutical companies, and payers.

Such platforms are responsible for processing the majority of prescriptions written in the U.S. by prescribers annually. For example, in February 2021, RxParadigm, a new company, was launched to restore drug industry competitiveness, reduce the costs of prescription drugs, and increase the availability of life-saving therapeutics to Americans. A major population in the U.S. receives healthcare benefits from their employers. Therefore, employers opt for pharmacy benefit management to reduce their costs. The providers also manage the prescription drug claims i.e. act as a link between the payers and health insurers.

Moreover, the pharmacy benefit management services use various tools such as drug utilization review, disease management, manufacturer’s discount, e-prescribing, drug formulary, mail-service pharmacies, pharmacy networks, and pharmacy discount cards to reduce or manage the cost of prescription drugs, as well as help improve the customer value. Furthermore, with the introduction of costly drugs/treatment for chronic diseases such as cancer, there is an increasing demand for pharmacy benefit management, worldwide. This in turn is expected to propel the pharmacy benefit management market growth.

However, stringent rules and regulations and reluctance to adopt pharmacy automation systems are some major factors expected to restrain the pharmacy benefit management market growth.

