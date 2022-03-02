Nasal Atomizer Devices Market Overall Study Report 2022-2028 | DeVilbiss Healthcare, Teleflex Incorporated

Nasal delivery is a choice of treatment or drug delivery for the topical treatment of nasal diseases and paranasal sinuses like sinusitis and allergic rhinitis.

Nasal administration is a route for drug delivery for the topical treatment of nasal diseases and paranasal sinuses such as sinusitis and allergic rhinitis. Rapid absorption and needle-free drug delivery benefits of nasal administration facilitate its use over normal oral route. It is also used for needle-free vaccination and systemic drug delivery. Nasal administration also aids in overcoming problems such as poor bioavailability, slow absorption, drug degradation, and adverse events in the gastrointestinal tract.

Atomized nasal medication is capable of quick absorbing across mucosal membranes into the bloodstream. This in turn helps to avoid first-pass metabolism. However, it is recommended to protect lungs from hazardous exposures during nasal delivery. Inhalers, spray pumps, droppers, nebulizers or atomizers are some of the devices used in nasal administration. Atomizers offer broad coverage of the nasal mucosal with a thin layer of drug as the medication exits the tip as a fine atomized mist.

Types of Nasal Atomizers

Currently, nasal atomizers find application in the treatment of allergic rhinitis and sinusitis. Nasal atomizers can be used for multiple doses and have prolonged durability. On the basis of technology/mechanics, these devices are classified into gas-propelled and electrical. In the gas-propelled type, a squeezed bottle is pressed to release the content out of the small nozzle in definite volume. However, the applied pressure while squeezing the bottle influences the dose delivery. The electrical type is more convenient for patients at home as it is designed to release only a defined amount of medication from the nozzle.

In 2004, Kurve Technology designed and developed a nasal drug delivery device called ViaNase that used a controlled particle dispersion method. This was the only known technique that delivered chemical formulations via the nose to the paranasal sinuses in clinical testing during that period. Moreover, ViaNase was also designed to deliver multiple drugs.

Accurate Dosing is Essential in Atomization

Accurate dosing plays major role in avoiding any side effects due to overdose while using nasal atomization devices. In November 2016, Teleflex Medical Corporation recalled its MAD Nasal Intranasal Mucosal atomization device that contained drug to reverse the action of opioid overdose. The device was recalled as it failed to deliver proper dose of the drug naloxone hydrochloride.

The global nasal atomizer devices market is still in nascent stage of adoption and is witnessing significant growth in developed regions of North America and Europe. However, a major challenge is creating awareness regarding use of nasal atomizer devices among the healthcare professionals and patients. Increasing self-medication can aid in growth of the global nasal drug delivery devices market.

Global Nasal Atomizer Devices Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global nasal atomizer devices market include, DeVilbiss Healthcare, Teleflex Incorporated, and Kurve Technology.

Global Nasal Atomizer Devices Market: Key Developments

Increasing availability of drug in the form of a nasal atomizer is expected to boost the market growth. For instance, Naloxone, a drug known to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, was made available online in Louisiana, in the form of a nasal atomizer. It was made available on www.naloxoneexchange.com, a website by Script Health, a Public Benefit Corporation.

Research on use of nasal devices is expected to offer growth opportunities for market players. For instance, according to a study from the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), March 2019, improvised nasal naloxone devices commonly used by first responders and the general public deliver significantly less naloxone than regulator-approved devices.

Major companies are also focused on gaining contracts to enhance their market share. For instance, in May 2019, Kurve Technology, developer of ViaNase electronic atomizer, won the U.S. Department of Defense’s contract for testing a new formulation in combatting traumatic brain injuries.

