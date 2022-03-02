Slovak Foreign Minister Holds Telephone Conversation with Moroccan Peer

MOROCCO, March 2 - The Slovak Minister of Foreign and European Affairs, Ivan Korcok, hold on Tuesday a telephone conversation with Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad, Nasser Bourita.

The head of Slovak diplomacy said in a tweet that the meeting focused on the situation in Ukraine, as well as the issue of the reception of Moroccans established in this country of Eastern Europe, through the Slovak border.

The Slovak Republic has offered "a safe passage to more than 1,300 Moroccan citizens," said Korcok, adding that he reaffirmed with Bourita "the need to continue our close coordination for a rapid return of Moroccans from Ukraine".

MAP 01 March 2022