Ukrainian Crisis: More than 2,000 Moroccans Already Left Ukraine

MOROCCO, March 2 - The number of Moroccans, who left Ukraine via the border posts, amounted Tuesday at 13:00, to 2,030 people, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad said.

This number is expected to increase and is divided between Poland (835 people), Romania (549 people), Hungary (346 people) and Slovakia (300 people), the same source said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad has dispatched about twenty consular officials, including four former consuls general, to assist and help the teams of Moroccan embassies already on the ground, to welcome and provide the necessary assistance to Moroccans in the four countries bordering Ukraine.

MAP 01 March 2022