Submit Release
News Search

There were 930 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,755 in the last 365 days.

Ukrainian Crisis: More than 2,000 Moroccans Already Left Ukraine

Ukrainian Crisis: More than 2,000 Moroccans Already Left Ukraine

MOROCCO, March 2 - The number of Moroccans, who left Ukraine via the border posts, amounted Tuesday at 13:00, to 2,030 people, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad said.

This number is expected to increase and is divided between Poland (835 people), Romania (549 people), Hungary (346 people) and Slovakia (300 people), the same source said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad has dispatched about twenty consular officials, including four former consuls general, to assist and help the teams of Moroccan embassies already on the ground, to welcome and provide the necessary assistance to Moroccans in the four countries bordering Ukraine.

MAP 01 March 2022

You just read:

Ukrainian Crisis: More than 2,000 Moroccans Already Left Ukraine

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.