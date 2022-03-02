Major Eco-Friendly Food Packaging Market Players Focus On Technology To Minimize Environmental Impact

Eco-Friendly Food Packaging Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the eco-friendly packaging market. According to the eco-friendly food packaging market research, major market players are concentrating their efforts on creating innovative technologies for migrating to environmentally friendly food packaging solutions to reduce environmental impact and keep plastic out of landfills and seas. For example, Nestle, a Switzerland-based food company introduced a new recyclable paper wrapper for its YES! snack bars by using high-speed flow wrap technology. The possibility for recyclable paper packaging to be widely employed in the confectionery sector has been unlocked as a result of this launch. Till now, the only way to produce shelf-stable snacks at fast speeds was to use plastic films and laminates. Paper can now be utilized in huge quantities while maintaining product quality and freshness throughout the shelf life.

The growing consumer awareness about the drawbacks of using single-use and non-degradable plastic products for food packaging is driving the eco-friendly food packaging market growth. Widespread usage of single-use and non-degradable plastic packaging products affects the environment adversely. Plastic takes hundreds of years to decompose in a landfill and for such a long period the plastic waste will be there in the surroundings and cause several harms to the environment and ultimately harms the life of plants, animals, and human beings. For instance, according to the World Economic Forum report, countries such as Germany and Austria are the leaders in recycling wastes at the rate of 56% and 52% respectively. In addition, some countries, such as Wales, have set lofty recycling goals for themselves. Wales is aiming for zero waste by 2050, while the EU is considering setting a new 2030 target of at least 65%. Therefore, increasing awareness among the consumer about the hazards of using plastic products for food packaging is expected to propel the growth of the eco-friendly food packaging market over the coming years.

The global eco-friendly food packaging market size is expected to grow from $196.26 billion in 2021 to $211.56 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The eco-friendly food packaging market share is expected to reach $280.10 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.3%.

Major players covered in the global eco-friendly food packaging industry are Amcor, Mondi plc, Sealed Air Corporation, Ball Corporation, Tetra Pak, BASF, Huhtamaki Oyj, Westrock, Smurfit Kappa Group, Sonoco, Evergreen Packaging, Elopak, Winpak Ltd., Printpak, PaperFoam bv, Be Green Packaging, DS Smith plc, DuPont and Crown Holdings Inc.

TBRC’s global eco-friendly food packaging market report is segmented by type into recycled content packaging, reusable packaging, degradable packaging, by material into paper and paperboard, metal, glass, plastic, others, by technique into active packaging, molded packaging, multipurpose packaging, alternate fiber packaging, by application into food and beverages, bakery and confectionery, dairy products, meat products, fruits and vegetables, convenience food, others.

