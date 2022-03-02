Alginates & Derivatives Market Size To Reach USD 564.7 Million By 2028 Says Reports And Data

Reports And Data

The increase in demand as natural food additives and the multi functionality of alginates are the key factors contributing to the growth of the market.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Alginates & Derivatives Market was valued at USD 425.9 Million and expected to reach USD 564.7 Million by the year 2028, at a CAGR of 3.74%. Alginates and derivatives market is driven by the growing demand for natural food additives and soaring pressure from the textile industry. Alginate, a seaweed extract, is safer and easier to crumble than other substrates for textile printing and results in more convenient wastewater disposal. Over the last decades, alginates, natural multifunctional polymers, have increasingly drawn attention as attractive compounds in the biomedical and pharmaceutical ends due to their unique physicochemical properties and versatile biological activities are the key factors driving the worldwide algin Alginates and derivatives market growth include elevated demand from various sectors especially food and textile industry, mounting applications, rise in industrialization, increasing awareness among the top users, constant developments and innovation, etc. additionally, the textile industry is resorting it to hold out processes like dyeing, printing, and designing on cotton similarly as jute fabrics.

Furthermore, it also finds its application as a binding agent for repairing rods similarly as within the preparation of animal feed is another factor that supplements the expansion of the market. Whereas on the opposite hand, the expensive cultivation of brown seaweeds and, therefore, the potential side effects caused because of an algin like abdomen swelling will likely restrain the industry. However, the merchandise will gain huge popularity across various sectors because of diversified applications These products are implemented as a substrate of color paste when applying patterns to printed fabrics, towels, scarfs, etc. The use of alginates is not limited to food, but its scope is more diversified in the textile industry, pharmaceutical, etc. For the printing of jute, cotton, and rayon, alginate is inevitable. Alginate and derivatives also act as binder agents for fish feed and pet food as well. While the growing intake of processed and convenience food add growth opportunities to the market, challenges related to the raw material production is identified as a significant constraint.

The global sodium alginate market has witnessed few developments within recent times in 2018, the Science for Environment Policy introduced seaweed gel coating for contemporary and concrete homes as a sustainable method to urge obviate harmful air particles. It's one of its kind in innovative products for homes. In 2018, the European Commission approved DuPont Nutrition and Health to renounce its alginates business to the JRS group, a pioneer in the manufacturing of functional additives from the plant base.The growing awareness about the sustainable features of sodium alginates is paving the way for ample growth potential within the global sodium alginate market. The ever increasing demand from the food and pharmaceutical industry are expected to carve growth opportunities within the industry.

Key participants include Fmc Corporation, Kimica Corporation, Cargill Inc., E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company, The Dow Chemical Company, Penford Corporation, Ashland Inc., Brenntag AG, Dastech International, Inc., Döhler Group

Further key findings from the report suggest

By Type, the Sodium Alginate has the highest share and demand as it is soluble in hot and cold water with an intense agitation and can help in thickening and binding. Sodium alginate is also used in the food industry to increase the viscosity and as an emulsifier. It is also used in indigestion tablets, and it has no distinguishable flavor. The global demand for sodium alginates is growing due to its various industrial applications such as paper textile, ceramics, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, along with food & beverage industry.

The market for alginates & derivatives is observed to be growing at a modest rate in developed economies such as Europe and North America as compared to developing regions due to the mature industrial sector in the former. The textile and food & beverage industries are still significant consumers of alginates and this consumption and is expected to grow at a healthy rate

The industrial sector usage of alginates is comparatively lesser in the Asia Pacific region is less compared to developed regions, which presents food processing industries with immense untapped potential in this region. The level of food processed in Asian countries, which are growing economically, is low. However, the processed food industry is expected to prosper in the near future. The positive growth in the food processing industry and growing demand for processed meat, dairy, and convenience food products in the Asia-Pacific region will drive the alginates & derivatives market in this region.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Alginates & Derivatives market based on

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

Sodium Alginate

Calcium Alginate

Potassium Alginate

PGA

Others (ammonium alginate, magnesium alginate)

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

Dry

Food & Beverage

Industrial

Pharmaceutical

Others (personal care, cosmetics, fertilizers, and spa treatments)

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2020–2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

