Long An Province shrugs off COVID, attracts foreign investment

VIETNAM, March 2 -  

The Mekong Delta province of Long An has attracted FDI this year despite the COVID-19 pandemic. VNA/VNS Photo

HCM CITY – Thanks to controlling the COVID-19 epidemic and reopening in a timely manner, Long An Province has managed to attract foreign direct investment in the first two months of this year.

It has licensed seven projects worth more than US$164 million.

It has also issued licences to four domestic projects with total registered capital of nearly VNĐ3.1 trillion.

According to the province People’s Committee, efforts have continued to promote investment, including arranging visits to industrial parks by Japanese companies, hosting a delegation of business executives from South Korea and organising an event on the province’s hi-tech economic zone development, which attracted big players from South Korea, the US and Germany.

The province will continue to try and improve its business environment.

The administration would keep in close touch with investors to resolve difficulties that arise in a timely manner, it promised.

Local agencies have also inspected and quickly revoked the licences of delayed projects. — VNS

 

 

