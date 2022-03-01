More Headway in 2022 for Port of Spain Revitalisation

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, March 1 - 1st March, 2022

Planning and Development Minister Camille Robinson-Regis in her capacity as Chair of Revitalization of Port of Spain Ministerial Committee facilitated the third meeting of the Committee in February 2022. The Committee received progress reports from the various sub-committees as well as updates on preparations for the future of the project. The formation of the Revitalization of Port of Spain Ministerial Committee followed an official announcement of the project by Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley on November 16, 2020.

The ministers in attendance at the third meeting were Randall Mitchell, Minister of Tourism Culture and the Arts; Pennelope Beckles, Minister of Housing and Urban Development; Kazim Hosein, Minister of Rural Development and Local Government and Keith Scotland, Parliamentary Representative for Port of Spain South. Mr. Noel Garcia, Chairman of UDeCOTT and representatives from that agency, were also present.

Minister Robinson-Regis is pleased to report for public interest that a significant portion of the overall project’s goals are on schedule and on target. The Minister emphasized that a key aspect of the project is the relocation of the homeless in Port of Spain, and a proposal is receiving the attention of Cabinet regarding land acquisition in Port of Spain to facilitate this relocation. A study for the rationalization and modernization of City Gate is also currently being undertaken, led by UDECOTT, and it is anticipated that a final report will also be produced within the second half of 2022. On the aspect of tourism, Government is exploring concepts for a monument for Ariapita Avenue, which will serve as a major attraction for the local and foreign tourist market. This is a follow up to a public consultation which was conducted in May 2021, to share and gather views and ideas regarding plans for the Avenue. The Minister of Planning also added that Requests for Proposals have already been submitted for mixed use developments regarding the Salvatori Site and the Piccadilly Street Housing Development. In terms of opportunities, Government’s construction activities related to the Port of Spain Revitalization Project aim to hire in the region of at least 1000 persons in the short to medium term.

Other project proposals also receiving the attention of the Ministerial Committee include a potential inner city tram system, repaving and widening of Wrightson Road, expansion works on the Emperor Valley Zoo, removal of the Port of Spain Prison and the Smart City plan.

The Port of Spain Revitalization Project aims to establish Trinidad and Tobago’s capital city as a premier location for commerce, culture and entertainment which will have a high appeal for local and international visitors alike. According to Minister Robinson-Regis, the Revitalization Project also intends to increase the number of habitants within Port of Spain, which has dwindled over the years. This Project aims to make the city and its associated human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable.

The Port of Spain Revitalization Project is a major programme aligning with Trinidad and Tobago’s National Development Strategy: Vision 2030, of which theme one focuses on ‘Putting people 1st, nurturing our greatest asset’. This also reflects the commitment to support the COVID-19 recovery process as highlighted in the Road to Recovery policy, which articulates goals focused on rebuilding lives and livelihoods, creating a digital nation, improving public health and building climate and environmental resilience among others. Minister Robinson-Regis believes that the Revitalization goes even further than physical changes; its purpose is to also make a meaningful impact on local communities, business leaders and policymakers, it should foster a mindset that will ultimately be nationwide.