Submit Release
News Search

There were 926 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,769 in the last 365 days.

Ilham Aliyev has received in a video format Minister of Energy of Romania and Special Envoy of the President of Romania For Strategic and International Affairs

AZERBAIJAN, March 2 - 02 march 2022, 10:25

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received in a video format Minister of Energy of Romania Virgil-Daniel Popescu and Special Envoy of the President of Romania For Strategic and International Affairs Ana Birchall.

Minister of Energy of Romania Virgil-Daniel Popescu pointed to the letter of President of Romania Klaus Iohannis to President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations and the invitation of the President to visit Romania.

The head of state asked the minister to convey his gratitude to the Romanian President for the letter.

During the conversation, the sides noted that relations between Azerbaijan and Romania are based on the principles of strategic partnership, and in this regard underlined the importance of the signed Joint Declaration on Strategic Partnership.

They expressed confidence that Virgil-Daniel Popescu’s visit to Azerbaijan would contribute to the expansion of energy cooperation between the two countries.

The sides pointed out the Azerbaijan-European Union relations at the meeting. They praised the successful development of bilateral ties and described the signing of documents on strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and nine EU member states as a good indicator of this.

The sides exchanged views on prospects for cooperation.

You just read:

Ilham Aliyev has received in a video format Minister of Energy of Romania and Special Envoy of the President of Romania For Strategic and International Affairs

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.