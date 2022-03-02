Global Resuscitation Devices Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

Resuscitation Devices Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Resuscitation Devices Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the resuscitation devices market size is expected to grow from $7.72 billion in 2021 to $8.22 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. As per TBRC’s resuscitation devices market forecast the market is expected to reach $10.24 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.7%. Increasing incidences of cardiac and respiratory diseases are expected to propel the resuscitation devices global market growth in the coming years.

The global resuscitation devices market consists of sales of resuscitation devices by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to initiate spontaneous breathing by mechanically ventilating the lungs. Resuscitation devices are used in crises to assist in the process of reviving the patient's breath or inducing spontaneous breathing in patients who are unconscious or appear to be dead by inflating the lungs with positive pressure, which maintains the patient oxygenated. Ventilators, resuscitation masks, resuscitation suction and mechanical pumps, resuscitation trolleys, resuscitation pediatric spacers, and other equipment are examples of resuscitation devices. Resuscitation devices are typically disposable, latex-free, and intended for single patient use.

Global Resuscitation Devices Market Trends

The development of novel resuscitation devices is a key trend gaining popularity in the resuscitation devices global market. Novel resuscitation devices can help improve patients’ survival after prolonged cardiac arrest (heart attack) and reduce neurologic injury. Major players operating in the resuscitation devices global market are indulging in the development of novel resuscitation devices to meet customer demand and strengthen their position.

Global Resuscitation Devices Market Segments

The global resuscitation device market is segmented:

By Product: Airway Management Devices, External Defibrillators, Convective Warming Blankets, Others

By Patient Type: Adult Patients, Pediatric Patients

By End-User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others

By Geography: The global resuscitation devices market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Resuscitation Devices Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides resuscitation devices global market overviews, resuscitation devices global market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global resuscitation devices market, resuscitation devices global market share, resuscitation devices global market segments and geographies, resuscitation devices global market players, resuscitation devices global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The resuscitation devices global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Resuscitation Devices Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic plc, Physio-Control, Drägerwerk AG, Ambu A/S, 3M, GE Healthcare, ZOLL Medical Corporation, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Cardinal Health, Mindray Medical International Limited, Teleflex, Intersurgical, Salter Labs Inc., Smiths Medical, Vyaire Medical, RAPP Australia, and Neotech Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

