Strategies For Global Hydrogen Generators Market Players In 2022-2026 Market Forecast Period

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Hydrogen Generators Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the hydrogen generators market size is expected to grow from $1.05 billion in 2021 to $1.13 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The hydrogen generator market is expected to reach $1.40 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.5%. Government regulations over greenhouse gas emissions are expected to propel the hydrogen generators market growth going forward.

The global hydrogen generators market consists of sales of hydrogen generators by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce hydrogen from water using an electrolysis process. A proton exchange membrane (PEM) is used in a hydrogen generator to produce high-quality hydrogen gas from water. Hydrogen generators can be either hydrogen-powered or hydrogen-producing machines.

Global Hydrogen Generators Market Trends

Large-scale investments in research and development are shaping the hydrogen generators market. Individual companies from different industries are increasingly focused on incorporating hydrogen into their long-term strategies, and the market has seen a range of joint venture (JV) collaborations across all industries.

Global Hydrogen Generators Market Segments

The global hydrogen generator market is segmented:

By Product Type: Onsite, Portable

By Process: Steam Reforming, Electrolysis, Others

By Capacity: Less than 300 W, 300W - 1 KW, More than 1 KW

By Application: Chemical Processing, Fuel Cells, Petroleum Recovery, Refining, Others

By Geography: The global hydrogen generation market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Hydrogen Generators Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides hydrogen generators global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global hydrogen generators market, hydrogen generators global market share, hydrogen generators market segments and geographies, hydrogen generators market players, hydrogen generators global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The hydrogen generators market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Hydrogen Generators Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Epoch Energy Technology Corporation, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Ideroenergy, Proton OnSite, Hy9 Corporation, Air Liquide, McPhy Energy SAS, Praxair Technology, Nel ASA, Suzhou Jingli, Deokyang Co. Ltd., Nuvera Fuel Cells LLC, MVS Engineering Pvt. Ltd, Teledyne and Helbio S.A.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

