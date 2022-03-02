Quinoa Market Sees Growth Rate Of 14% With Increased Nutritional Eating Habits And Awareness

Quinoa Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Quinoa Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increase in health awareness will propel the growth of the quinoa market during the forecast period. Healthy eating has become the norm, with most consumers demanding foods and beverages to meet progressively nuanced health and wellness, ethics, and sustainability criteria. People are preferring quinoa as it is high in fiber, gluten-free, contains all the essential amino acids. With quinoa becoming more readily available, product innovation and the increased desire for healthy foods will fuel its future growth. For instance, according to the CBI ministry Of Foreign Affairs report, in 2019, the European market has imported around 28 thousand tons of quinoa due to the rise in consumption because of its health benefits. Therefore, the increase in health awareness fuels the quinoa market growth.

The global quinoa market size is expected to grow from $80.00 billion in 2021 to $90.99 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.7%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The quinoa market is expected to reach $134.38 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.2%.

Read more on the Global Quinoa Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/quinoa-global-market-report

Quinoa market trends include homecraft quinoa gaining popularity in the market. Homecraft quinoa is made from a waxy kind of golden quinoa seed that is only available from home craft. Major companies operating in the quinoa sector are focused on developing home craft quinoa to meet consumer demand for sustainable food and beverages made with ancient grains. For instance, in December 2020, Ingredion Incorporated, a US-based food company launched Homecraft Quinoa 112 flour in US and Canada. Quinoa 112 from Homecraft is used in several traditional and gluten-free products, such as baked goods, snacks, pasta, pet food, and more.

Major players covered in the global quinoa industry are Adaptive Seeds, Agrophilia, Andean Valley, Territorial Seed Company, Ancient Harvest, Quinoa Foods Company, The British Quinoa Company, Alter Eco, ComRural S.R.L., Ardent Mills, Quinoabol S.R.L, Inca Health Organic, Keen One Quinoa, Mewar Impex and Sharp.

In February 2020, Ardent Mills, a US-based company that provides bakery products acquired Andean Naturals’ quinoa operations in Yuba City and Calif for an undisclosed amount. Andean Naturals is a US-based quinoa manufacturing and processing company. Through this acquisition, Ardent Mills will further strengthen and accelerate its quinoa and grain business.

South America was the largest region in the quinoa market in 2021. The regions covered in the quinoa market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

TBRC’s global quinoa market analysis report is segmented by type into organic, inorganic, by application into food industry, cosmetic industry, pharmaceutical industry, others, by end-user into ingredient, packed food.

Quinoa Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Organic, Inorganic), By Application (Food Industry, Cosmetic Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry), By End User (Ingredient, Packed Food) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a quinoa market overview, forecast quinoa market size and growth for the whole market, quinoa market segments, geographies, quinoa market trends, quinoa market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request for a Sample of the Global Quinoa Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5610&type=smp

Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Organic Farming Global Market Report 2021 - By Farming Type (Pure Organic Farming, Integrated Organic Farming), By Method (Crop Diversity, Soil Management, Weed Management, Controlling Other Organisms), By Crop Type (Fruits And Vegetables, Cereals And Grains, Oilseed And Pulses), COVID-19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/organic-farming-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Organic Food Global Market Report 2021 - By Product Type (Organic Meat, Poultry & Dairy, Organic Fruits & Vegetables, Organic Bread & Bakery, Organic Beverages, Organic Processed Food, Other Organic Products), By Application (Conventional Retailers, Natural Sales Channels), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Store, Specialty Stores, Online Stores) COVID-19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/organic-food-global-market-report

Organic Grain Farming Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Organic Corn, Organic Wheat), By End-User (Household, Commercial), By Farming Type (Pure Organic Farming, Integrated Organic), COVID-19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/organic-grain-farming-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC