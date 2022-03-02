Global Geotechnical Services Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

Geotechnical Services Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Geotechnical Services Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Geotechnical Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the geotechnical services market size is expected to grow from $1.92 billion in 2021 to $2.10 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The geotechnical service market is expected to reach $2.70 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.4%. Rising investments in wind energy are expected to propel the geotechnical services industry growth going forward.

The global geotechnical services market consists of sales of geotechnical services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that involve the study of materials present under the earth's surface. It is a branch of civil engineering and is used in planning infrastructures such as tunnels and bridges and other onshore and offshore constructions. It also includes specialist fields such as soil and rock mechanics, geophysics, hydrogeology, and associated disciplines such as geology.

Global Geotechnical Services Market Trends

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the geotechnical services market. Technological advancement is a discovery of knowledge that advances technology.

Global Geotechnical Services Market Segments

The global geotechnical service market is segmented:

By Product Type: Underground City Space Engineering, Slope and Excavation Engineering, Ground and Foundation Engineering

By Networking Technology: Wired, Wireless

By Application: Municipal Engineering, Hydraulic Engineering, Bridge and Tunnel Engineering, Mining Engineering, Marine Engineering, National Defense Engineering, Building Construction, Others

By Geography: The global geotechnical market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Geotechnical Services Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides geotechnical services global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global geotechnical services market, geotechnical services global market share, geotechnical services global market segments and geographies, geotechnical services global market trends, geotechnical services market players, geotechnical services market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The geotechnical services market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Geotechnical Services Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: AECOM, AMEC Engineering, Arup Group, Bechtel Group, CH2M HILL, Fugro, Gardline Limited, Geoquip Marine Group, HDR Inc, Jacobs Engineering Group, Kiewit Corporation, Stantec, Tetra Tech, Turner Construction and WSP Global.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

