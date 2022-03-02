Submit Release
News Search

There were 926 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,769 in the last 365 days.

DUI-DRUGS & POSSESSION OF FENTANYL / 22B2000802 / ROYALTON BARRACKS

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE  

     

CASE#: 22B2000802

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Sean Collins   

                         

STATION: Royalton 

                  

CONTACT#: (802)234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 03-01-22 / 2338 Hours

 

INCIDENT LOCATION: McDonalds, Randolph VT.

 

ACCUSED: David Welch                                            

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Tunbridge, VT

 

VIOLATION:

  1. Possession of Fentanyl

  2. DUI-Drugs

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 03-01-22, at approximately 2338 hours, State Police were notified of an unresponsive male inside a parked vehicle at the McDonald’s parking lot located in Randolph, VT.  As a precaution White River Valley Ambulance was dispatched to the scene.

 

The operator of the vehicle was identified as David Welch.  Investigation revealed that Welch showed signs of impairment and was subsequently placed into custody for DUI-Drugs. As the investigation continued Welch was found to be in Possession of Fentanyl.

 

Welch was transported to the Royalton State Police Barracks where he was processed for DUI-Drugs and later released on a citation to appear in the Orange County Criminal Court on 04-20-20 for DUI-Drugs and Possession of Fentanyl.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 04-20-22 / 0800 Hours            

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION: No  

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: AVAILABLE                                                                                                                                       

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

Corporal Christian Hunt & K9 Loki

Vermont State Police

Troop B: Royalton Barracks

(802)234-9933

Christian.Hunt@Vermont.Gov

 

You just read:

DUI-DRUGS & POSSESSION OF FENTANYL / 22B2000802 / ROYALTON BARRACKS

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.