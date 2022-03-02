DUI-DRUGS & POSSESSION OF FENTANYL / 22B2000802 / ROYALTON BARRACKS
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B2000802
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Sean Collins
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: (802)234-9933
DATE/TIME: 03-01-22 / 2338 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: McDonalds, Randolph VT.
ACCUSED: David Welch
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Tunbridge, VT
VIOLATION:
- Possession of Fentanyl
- DUI-Drugs
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 03-01-22, at approximately 2338 hours, State Police were notified of an unresponsive male inside a parked vehicle at the McDonald’s parking lot located in Randolph, VT. As a precaution White River Valley Ambulance was dispatched to the scene.
The operator of the vehicle was identified as David Welch. Investigation revealed that Welch showed signs of impairment and was subsequently placed into custody for DUI-Drugs. As the investigation continued Welch was found to be in Possession of Fentanyl.
Welch was transported to the Royalton State Police Barracks where he was processed for DUI-Drugs and later released on a citation to appear in the Orange County Criminal Court on 04-20-20 for DUI-Drugs and Possession of Fentanyl.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 04-20-22 / 0800 Hours
COURT: Orange
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Corporal Christian Hunt & K9 Loki
Vermont State Police
Troop B: Royalton Barracks
(802)234-9933
Christian.Hunt@Vermont.Gov