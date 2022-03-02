DUI-DRUGS & POSSESSION OF FENTANYL / 22B2000802 / ROYALTON BARRACKS

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B2000802

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Sean Collins

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: (802)234-9933

DATE/TIME: 03-01-22 / 2338 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: McDonalds, Randolph VT.

ACCUSED: David Welch

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Tunbridge, VT

VIOLATION:

Possession of Fentanyl DUI-Drugs

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 03-01-22, at approximately 2338 hours, State Police were notified of an unresponsive male inside a parked vehicle at the McDonald’s parking lot located in Randolph, VT. As a precaution White River Valley Ambulance was dispatched to the scene.

The operator of the vehicle was identified as David Welch. Investigation revealed that Welch showed signs of impairment and was subsequently placed into custody for DUI-Drugs. As the investigation continued Welch was found to be in Possession of Fentanyl.

Welch was transported to the Royalton State Police Barracks where he was processed for DUI-Drugs and later released on a citation to appear in the Orange County Criminal Court on 04-20-20 for DUI-Drugs and Possession of Fentanyl.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 04-20-22 / 0800 Hours

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Corporal Christian Hunt & K9 Loki

Vermont State Police

Troop B: Royalton Barracks

(802)234-9933

Christian.Hunt@Vermont.Gov