Sir Nicholas Harvey, Ex UK Minister of State joins Placement Agent Racefields

I am very pleased to announce that Nick has joined our team here at Racefields. He brings with him considerable experience which our clients will find invaluable.”
— David Gammond
MANCHESTER, LANCASHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UK based Placement Agent Racefields is pleased to announce that Sir Nicholas Harvey has joined the firm as consultant lobbyist. Nick was Liberal Democrat MP for North Devon from 1992 to 2015, Minister of State for the Armed Forces, and Lib Dem Chief Executive. His career started in corporate communications in the City, and since 2015 he has been a consultant – advising, training, and mentoring overseas governments, parliaments and political parties on strategy, communications and democratic reform. In the UK he has also chaired company and trust boards.

Nick brings considerable experience of communicating with government at both local and national level to the team. He will be invaluable to Racefields clients who are lobbying for government support and to those seeking investment from local government pension funds.

David Gammond
Racefields Ltd
1618182426 ext.
mail@racefields.com
