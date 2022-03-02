The Mars Corp. Announces Partnership with Be Soft for Publishing Their Immersive NFT P2E Gaming Project Called Aqua Farm

/EIN News/ -- SEOUL, South Korea, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mars Corp., a fast-growing metaverse platform development and publishing company in the blockchain industry, partnered with Be Soft, one of the leading game development companies in South Korea, to boost the launching of their global NFT Play-to-Earn gaming project 'Aqua Farm'.



Under the partnership, both two companies have committed to making full use of their own resources and advantages, providing and supporting each other with traditional publishing services to expand into the blockchain-based gaming market.

"We are very pleased to welcome the Be Soft team as a partner within our gaming platform. They are one of the fastest-growing blockchain gaming development companies, and we were very impressed with their massive potential to build their play-to-earn based Adventure RPG game with well-structured tokenomics. We definitely believe that they will lead the blockchain gaming industry in the near future." Kevin Chang, CEO of The Mars Corp.

The company also announced that they have been appointed for taking a role in community building and hosting NFT projects of the Aqua Farm through their extensive business experience, blockchain knowledge, and massive connections with strong fandom, and this activity is frosting on a cake at the project.

"We are very excited about this partnership, and we believe that we can make the world a more enjoyable place through gaming. Through a new era of Play-to-Earn, we aim to create and provide a well-made game to players by doing what we do best. We will employ various methods and designs to preserve the value of our digital assets, along with appropriate rewards for those who have contributed to the game ecosystem in various ways. It will be extremely fun for NFT artists and blockchain gamers." Dong-gi Lee, COO, Be Soft.

About The Mars Corp

The Mars Corp. is the fast-evolving metaverse platform development and publishing company in the blockchain industry. The Company's core developers are veteran game developers with over 10 years of experience in developing open-world MMORPG games so the company's strength lies with the team's intimate knowledge of blockchain technology, and a large community of fans and players across the globe. The Company has shown its project growth with great achievements through MRST Mining App and NFT Projects, The Martians NFT. The Mars: Metaverse Platform is currently under development to be released in 2023.

About Aqua Farm

Aqua Farm is an Adventure RPG game based on blockchain technology with a play-to-earn structure. It is built on the Polygon network. It will be released on both Android and iOS mobile platforms, as well as PC. Aqua Farm was inspired by Pokemon and Axie Infinity so players will get to navigate the vast ocean of Aqua World where they and their Aree, ocean creatures, will grow stronger together as they explore, survive, and fight through various adventures and quests. Most creatures in the game are NFTs so there are a lot of combinations of features that will guarantee players' NFT will be more special. Aqua Farm is being built with well-structured tokenomics so players will be rewarded by earning tokens through various gameplays.

