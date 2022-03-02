Adhesives and Sealants Market Worth to Reach USD 99.48 Billion in 2030 | Reports And Data

Reports And Data

Rising demand for gaming laptops and the growth of electronic markets are key factors driving market revenue growth

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by Reports and Data, the global Adhesives and Sealants Market size is expected to reach USD 99.48 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period. An increase in demand for the product from end-use industries is the key factor driving market revenue growth. Adhesives are substances that help to bind two items together to make them solid and tough, and sealants are used as a hard coating on a permeable surface or to block the flow of fluid. Adhesives and sealants are utilized in a variety of applications, including building & construction, paper & packaging, transportation, and others. Increased demand for high-performance adhesives in the automotive, pressure-sensitive, construction, furniture, packaging, and footwear industries, as well as the increased penetration of lightweight passenger cars with high fuel efficiency and lower emissions, are driving the market revenue growth. Rise in demand for drywall, bathroom flooring, fixtures for walls, ceiling applications, tiling applications, and molding applications in the construction industry, as well as the increased use of adhesives in both interior and exterior vehicle applications, all further drive the market revenue growth. In addition, rapid urbanization and industrialization, R&D activities, an increase in investments, and the expansion of end-user industries provide profitable opportunities for market players during the forecast period.

Report Overview:

The materials and chemicals industry revenue has rapidly expanded over the recent past. The global Adhesives and Sealants markets are expected to register robust revenue growth during the forecast period, 2021-2028. Revenue growth of the global market is significantly driven by factors such as high demand for raw materials and chemicals across various sectors including food and beverages, paper pulp, chemicals and medical, biotechnology and pharmaceutical, and rapid urbanization and industrial developments worldwide. In addition, increasing per capita income, rising investments by public and private organizations, and rising demand for eco-friendly and sustainable products due to rising awareness about carbon emissions are expected to boost global market growth during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

The report offers details about financial standing, global positional, license agreement, business expansion plans, and product portfolios of each player operating in the market. The global Adhesives and Sealants market is extremely competitive and comprises various key players operating at global and regional levels. These players are adopting various strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, R&D investments and new product launches to gain a robust footing in the market and expand their product portfolio.

Companies profiled in the market report are Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, H.B. Fuller Company, Sika AG, Arkema S.A., 3M Company, Huntsman Corporation, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Avery Dennison Corporation, Wacker Chemie AG, and RPM International Inc.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The water-based segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020. In the construction and automotive industries, water-based adhesives are preferred in porous and non-porous substrates. Water-based adhesives have excellent water resistance, high bond strength, and corrosion and water resistance. Water-based adhesives are environmentally friendly since they contain no volatile organic compounds (VOCs), which is driving the adhesives and sealants market demand from industrial applications.

The Paper, board, & packaging segment is expected to account for the largest revenue share in the global adhesives and sealants market over the forecast period. The packaging industry has seen strong demand from end-use industries like cosmetics, food & beverages, stationery, consumer goods, and others. Adhesives are utilized in more than 80% of food packaging. Adhesives also help in bonding refined paper, hence a high demand in the paper and packaging industry.

The silicone segment is expected to register a rapid revenue growth rate in the global adhesives and sealants market over the forecast period, due to various beneficial properties, such as high-temperature resistance, excellent resistance to UV radiation, oil, ozone, and many other chemicals. This increases its acceptance in a variety of industries, including the construction industry.

Market in the Asia Pacific is expected to contribute to the highest revenue share in the global adhesives and sealants market during the forecast period due to the increasing population and shift of manufacturing sites from developed to developing countries in APAC. The

automotive as well as the packaging industry have witnessed a rise in the demand with contribution from the ASEAN countries.

In February 2020, Henkel officially inaugurated its new production facility in Kurkumbh, near Pune in India. With a total investment of about USD 57 million, the business unit aims to serve the growing demand of Indian industries for high-performance solutions in adhesives, sealants, and surface treatment products. Designed as a smart factory, the new plant enables a wide range of Industry 4.0 operations and meets the highest standards for sustainability.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global adhesives and sealants market based on adhesives formulating technology, application, sealants resin type, and region:

Adhesives Formulating Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Water-Based

Solvent-Based

Hot-Melt

Reactive

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Building & Construction

Paper, Board, & Packaging

Automotive & Transportation

Woodworking & Joinery

Footwear & Leather

Healthcare

Electrical & Electronics

Consumer

Others

Sealants Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Silicone

Polyurethane

Acrylic

Polyvinyl Acetate

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

